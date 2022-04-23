Candidate info session for 2022 municipal and school board election

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing is hosting a candidate information session at Pelham’s Meridian Community Centre, in partnership with Niagara’s municipalities, for anyone interested in running as a candidate, or becoming a third-party advertiser, in the 2022 Municipal and School Board Election.

The event will be held on Thursday, April 28, in the Accursi Room, from 6 to 9 PM.

The candidate information session is a free event that may be attended in-person or watched via livestream. Remote attendees may submit their questions to [email protected] during the livestreamed presentation. A recording of the presentation will be available after the session on the Town of Pelham’s YouTube channel. There will also be an in-person election information fair before and after the presentation, where attendees can ask questions of staff from Niagara Region, local municipalities and school boards.

The session will provide potential candidates with an opportunity to become familiar with the roles of council, municipal staff, and school board trustees; the nomination process and campaign period; candidate qualifications and disqualifications; general campaign rules and election finances; compliance audits and penalties; voters’ list, proxy voting, scrutineers, recounts and resources, and more. Anyone who is interested in running in the 2022 Municipal and School Board Election is encouraged to attend.

The 2022 Municipal and School Board Election is Monday, Oct. 24. The candidate nomination period opens May 2, and closes at 2 PM, Aug. 19. Third-party advertiser registration opens May 2, and closes Oct. 21.