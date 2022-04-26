Voluntary donations resume after two-year absence

Firefighters from Pelham Fire Station 1 will be hitting the streets on Saturday, April 30, for their annual voluntary road toll. This year, as in the past, funds collected will go towards the Canada Day fireworks display hosted by the Town of Pelham at Harold Black Park.

The firefighters, who are also members of the Fonthill Volunteer Fire Association (FVFA), along with Station 1 fire trucks, will be positioned at select intersections in town. New this year will be the ability to make contributions via e-transfer.

Chris MacLeod, FVFA president, says it’s a great opportunity to get out and interact with the community while supporting a great cause.

“For the past two years, Covid has shut things down and we haven’t been able to get out and be seen in the community beyond our normal firefighting duties. When you see the trucks, please be generous.”

In addition to the annual fireworks, the Association funds scholarships, fire prevention activities, and provides direct assistance to those affected by fire.

Next year will mark the 100th anniversary of the original Fonthill Fire Department and plans are underway for a number of events to mark the centenary.