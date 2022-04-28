Neighbours in the vicinity of an apartment building on Station Street near Summersides in Fonthill were concerned by an extended police presence over Easter weekend. NRPS officers and a forensics team were on site at 1391 Station for some 30 hours through Saturday into Sunday, April 16-17.

NRPS media specialist Barry Ravenek confirmed that officers assigned to 3 District (Welland/Pelham) responded to an address on Station Street at 3:16 AM Saturday morning for a sudden death investigation.

“I can confirm the Forensic Services Unit was on-scene,” said Ravenek. “Investigation has determined that foul play is not suspected. Out of respect for the next of kin, no further information is being released.”