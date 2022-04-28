Social media has been buzzing with complaints of speeding in rural Pelham, and Niagara Regional Police stepped up their surveillance, with recent results.

Constable Barry Ravenek, of the Niagara Regional Police’s Media Relations Unit, informed the Voice that a 17-year-old male from Fenwick was apprehended on April 16 on Maple Street near Sandra Drive in the Town of Pelham. He was clocked travelling 122 kph in a 50 kph zone.

He is charged under the Highway Traffic Act with driving a motor vehicle while performing a stunt, speeding by more than 40 kilometres per hour, making an illegal left turn, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway. He is also charged under the Cannabis Control Act with driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

An NRPS post about the traffic stop on social media was shared dozens of times, drawing nearly 200 comments, including from Fenwick residents who asserted they had witnessed first-hand other alleged instances of the driver’s dangerous vehicle operation, including close tailgating, aggressive passing, and speeding,

As the individual was charged under Provincial Acts and not under the Criminal Code, as per the NRPS’s existing policy, his name has not been released.

The driver’s licence was suspended for an initial 30 days and the vehicle in question was impounded for at least 14 days, in accordance with the Highway Traffic Act. The driver’s ultimate fate rests in the hands of a judge, who has a range of additional penalties available.