Crown urges prison time, defense argues for house arrest

Former Pelham family physician Charles Duncan was back at the Robert S.K. Welch Courthouse in downtown St. Catharines last Tuesday, April 18, before Justice Deborah Calderwood, as his defense counsel, Seth Weinstein, completed an oral sentencing submission. Crown prosecutor Todd Morris responded to Weinstein’s comments.

Duncan was found guilty on January 21 by Justice Calderwood on all six counts of sexual assault brought against him under Section 271 of the Criminal Code, in relation to five different complainants.

The charges stemmed from acts committed by Duncan in his medical practice and elsewhere dating back as far as 1999, with the most recent in 2018.

Her Honour reiterated for the courtroom that a ban prohibited the publication of any information that could identify the named complainants in the case.

Weinstein offered a review of the case law and range of sentencing with respect to the nature of sexual assault offences. Citing several prior legal cases, he maintained that Duncan’s actions were at the “lower end of the spectrum” for sexual assault conduct.

“Obviously at the end of the day, each case is dependent on its unique facts,” said Weinstein. “But what is clear is that the courts have held that in some circumstances, a conditional sentence can achieve the fundamental principles of sentencing for breach of trust sexual assault cases.”

Weinstein underscored that Duncan had no prior criminal charges, and had an unblemished record with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, until an investigation by that body commenced regarding some of the acts for which he was later charged. The defense lawyer argued that Duncan posed no risk to the community, and recommended a conditional sentence of 18 months of non-custodial house arrest.

“Dr. Duncan has to live with the charges, with the publicity, with the loss of his professional standing, and the very public criminal trial convictions,” said Weinstein. “All of that, on its own, will be enough to deter Dr. Duncan from ever thinking of transgressing again.”

Weinstein insisted that the stigma of conditional sentence with house arrest would provide a “restorative approach, and allow for Dr. Duncan to provide reparations to the community.” He argued that a jail sentence would only be a drain on the government’s penal resources.

“A properly crafted conditional sentence can provide significant denunciation and deterrence, which can be achieved through strict terms like house arrest and community service. We’re not suggesting in any way that a sentence appear to be or should be lenient,” said Weinstein.

Duncan’s age (he will be 79 in July) and asserted poor health (he is said to have been diagnosed with leukemia and prostate cancer, and is receiving treatment for both) are additional issues for Calderwood to consider in her sentencing deliberations, Weinstein said.

Morris reiterated the Crown’s position, that a period of real jail time of two to four years was a more fitting sentence, since the crimes “represented a significant breach of trust, involved multiple victims” over a period of two decades. The Crown sought a sentence “proportional to the gravity of the offense.”

When the defense was asked by Calderwood for a submission on actual jail time if she decided that a period of incarceration was appropriate, Weinstein responded that no more than a one year term of imprisonment should be imposed.

Duncan, who practiced family medicine in Pelham for decades, resigned from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario in October 2019, and also gave up his license to practice medicine, after the College commenced an investigation into allegations against him of professional misconduct.

After one of the alleged sexual assault victims told her story to the Voice that autumn, several other women came forward with similar allegations. Duncan was arrested and formerly charged by Niagara Regional Police in November 2019. The women involved were aged 16 to 64 at the time of the incidents.

Her Honour will review all the submission materials, and the parties will be back in court on Friday, May 6, at which time a sentence may be forthcoming.