Virtually no progress in matter, now deferred to May 25

Mark Evans, lawyer for accused Rick Lowes, briefly appeared in Welland virtual court last Friday before Justice of the Peace Tom Froese. Evans informed the court that he had missed a judicial pre-trial meeting with the Crown due to an error, and was making an effort to reschedule the meeting.

Lowes’ case will be returning on May 25 at 9 AM to the Welland Courthouse, which would be the 16th proceeding in the matter to date.

Lowes, 65, was charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference with a person under 16 in March of 2021. A butcher by trade, he owns and operates the Country Corner Market, in Fonthill, and has supported numerous charitable causes in Pelham and Niagara with food donations in the past. Lowes was recognized as the Fonthill and District Kinsmen Club’s Citizen of the Year in 2008.

A publication ban prohibits the disclosure of any information about the alleged victims that may lead to their identification.