Kerry Kennedy directs “Bring Back the Brookies” for Niagara chapter of Trout Unlimited

It’s springtime, and the brook trout are running. Swimming, actually, in local waterways, and the Niagara Chapter of Trout Unlimited Canada (TUC) has mounted efforts to ensure that the brookies’ habitat is protected.

“It’s a program that we’ve had on our radar for quite a while, realizing that education is a very important part of any attempt to improve 12 Mile Creek,” said Brian Green, secretary of the Niagara TUC contingent. “People have to understand the threats on the fish, and the necessary restoration measures.”

The organization received two major grants, one from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, the other from the Great Lakes Community Resiliency Fund, which enabled TUC to hire staff to implement the educational components. Fonthill’s Kerry Kennedy is the lead on the project.

“Kerry has been brilliant in pulling together different components, in conjunction with the Ontario schools science curriculum,” said Green. “We now have a five-module video component, with an emphasis on experiential learning. She has organized student groups to participate in some restoration work, such as planting trees, and have had a lot of enthusiastic feedback from teachers.”

All of the group’s information is available on their website, bringbackthebrookies.ca

The educational program is supported by the Ontario Trillium Foundation, the Great Lakes Community Action Fund, the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority, Ontario Power Generation, Walker Industries, LaFarge Canada, Bass Pro Outlets, and the many volunteers and members of Trout Unlimited Canada.

“Josh White and I took on the educational stewardship activities out in the field,” said Kennedy. “We did some huge community plantings, and developed the educational pieces of the program. The goal is to enhance awareness of biodiversity, and the need for improved water quality in the 12 Mile Creek.”

The website also includes curriculum links for educators.

“We chose Grades 7 to 9 as our focus area, but really, it’s for the entire community because there are general concepts that everyone will be interested in,” she said. “We need to keep the conversation going about these stewardship activities, attracting volunteers, and engaging the community.”

Kennedy stressed that the online modules, and the video series, allow people to explore at their own pace, and discover all the factors that help the brook trout maintain healthy populations.

“The brookies are our mascot, but it’s really about the watershed’s overall health, the biodiversity, and water quality,” she said.