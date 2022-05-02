On Saturday April 30 at 2:45 PM, Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) officers assigned to 3 District (Welland/Pelham) responded to a hit and run collision at the intersection of Hurricane Road and Pelham Street. Investigation revealed a GMC Canyon pickup truck was travelling north on Pelham Street when it was struck by a grey midsized vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Malibu. The suspect vehicle failed to remain and was last seen travelling east on Hurricane Road. There were no injuries as a result of the collision. The suspect vehicle and driver remain outstanding.

Niagara Police are appealing to members of the public who may have been in the area at the time of the collision. Residents with CCTV footage that captures Pelham Street and/or Hurricane Road, and motorists who were in the area with an operational dash-camera, are encouraged to review their footage and contact the lead investigator at 905-688-4111, option #3, badge 1009468 with any relevant information.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information that leads to an arrest.