Brisk sales have depleted sculptor Rick Sereda’s stock

The 35th annual Pelham Art Festival Show and Sale, May 6 to 8, will feature 55 artists and artisans. The pandemic necessitated a virtual show last year, but 2022 marks the return to an in-person event on Mother’s Day Weekend. The venue is the Meridian Community Centre in Fonthill. The Festival is also available online, May 5 to 15, at pelhamartfestival.com.

Ahead of this year’s event, the Voice is highlighting winning artists from last year’s competition. Up this week is Niagara Falls-based sculptor Rick Sereda, a veteran of three Pelham festivals.

The man doesn’t quite fit the stereotype of the bearded Greek sculptor with a hammer and chisel.

“I started sculpting 16 years ago in San Miguel, in the colonial centre of Mexico,” said Sereda. “I was retired at that point, and started picking up sculpture as an interest, a hobby. I started working with an accomplished artist and sculptor named David Kestenbaum, who sort of took me under his wing and introduced me to countless kinds of media. I’ve worked in clay and bronze, paper mâché, and wire. I settled on concrete, using my own formula which has a poly-acrylic additive, and concrete dyes.”

For most pieces, he starts with sculpture putty, creates a mold, and then casts it in poly-concrete. After it cures for several months, he applies the finishing touches.

Sereda started making outdoor sculptures for gardens and patios, and refined his technique over the years, such that he now produces a variety of concrete sculptures with both indoor and outdoor applications.

“Concrete is fairly inexpensive media, and has strength and durability,” he said. “The acrylic provides waterproofing and also a clear-coat sheen. It’s quite unique. I think I’m the only one in Niagara that does this kind of work for display and sale.”

Power tools are sometimes used in the process, but often it’s good old-fashioned hand tools like files, hammers and chisels, and sandpaper for the fine work.

Sereda’s productivity varies from year to year, but averages six to eight finished pieces. He’s actually not in the Pelham Art Festival this year, saying that he had sold so many pieces, he didn’t have enough sculptures to show.

“My sculptures take a long time to cure, two to three months sometimes. I was kind of running behind during the pandemic, and actually didn’t finish many pieces. It’s labor intensive, a physically demanding art form.”

He has a studio in his home, but does lot of the rough work in his garage, because clean-up is easier.

“It’s a messy, messy process,” he said.

Some of Sereda’s garden pieces of birds have measured over four feet tall, but he has stopped making them, because they are too big to easily manage. Most of his sculptures are 10 to 20 inches, depending on the piece.

“I’m sorry to miss this year’s show,” said Sereda. “Pelham mounts an absolutely great production, and I can’t say enough about their organization. I’ve worked with many shows, and quite frankly, I just don’t see for-profit groups run as efficiently as this group.”

Sereda said that he sold seven pieces during last year’s virtual show.

“I am definitely planning to be back next year.”

Opening night on Friday, May 6, runs 7 PM to 10 PM. Entry is $15, and includes complimentary hors d’oeuvres, live music, and a cash wine bar. Saturday and Sunday, the event runs 10 AM to 5 PM. The entry fee is $7, with a la carte food available for purchase, a cash wine bar, and live music. Children under 12 have free admission.

Proceeds from the festival benefit Pelham libraries, student art scholarships, and community arts projects. Since its start, the Pelham Art Festival has donated some $458,000 back to the community.