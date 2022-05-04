Stars and Bars is universal symbol of slavery, oppression

A banner fluttering on a backyard flagpole in Fenwick drew the ire of some in the neighbourhood last week. It had abruptly disappeared by Thursday afternoon.

The offending ensign was a Confederate battle flag, known as the Stars and Bars during the American Civil War, in which 11 southern states seceded from the United States in an attempt to preserve the institution of slavery. Organizations south of the border such as the Sons of Confederate Veterans adopted the flag as a symbol of Southern “heritage,” but today it provokes strong reactions as a symbol of racist defiance and rebellion, and the political exclusion of people of colour. The banner has widely been embraced by white supremacists, both within the United States and beyond its borders. It has occasionally shown up at Canadian anti-Covid-mandate protests.

One resident, who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation, told the Voice that “the flag supports slavery and white nationalism. We already live in a small town that is comprised of mainly Caucasian individuals, and flying this flag feels like they are perpetuating the idea that you need to be white to live in the community. Right now there is a fight going on against hate and racism. As a Canadian, I thought this behaviour was limited to the United States, and did not expect to see it in my hometown. It has really opened my eyes to the fact that racism is closer than I thought. We need to speak up and let people know that it is not okay to fly this flag.”

The resident said they also felt repulsed by the flag because a bi-racial family recently moved into the neighbourhood, and was alarmed that the flag was meant to make the family feel uncomfortable and unwelcome in Fenwick.

“On one hand, I don’t want my children to see this flag and ask questions about it. They shouldn’t have to see such a hateful symbol in their neighbourhood. But on the other hand, it is an eye-opener for them. This is the hate that my children will have to fight against as they grow up in a largely conservative, white community. It has opened up a conversation that I will now have with my children.”

When informed by a resident that the flag’s owner was a Town employee, the Voice reached out for comment from Ward 1 Councillors Olson and Stewart, as well as the Mayor and CAO.

“Events like this cause me to honestly reflect on my own role and my responsibilities and genuinely learn about undoing my own limitations and misconceptions,” responded Olson. “We could all do so much more together to work together to build a better life for all of us. Members of our community are repeatedly suffering the central anguish of marginalization. There is an incredible value and necessity in defending human rights, if only for the generations that follow us.”

Stewart said she was disappointed.

“It is unfortunate that the Confederate flag was flying in our community. I understand that the offending flag will be removed. There is no place for the seeds of division and hate to be sown in our community.”

Mayor Marvin Junkin told the Voice that he knew the employee personally.

“I have known this individual for decades and he is not a white supremacist. His children purchased the flag for him some 15-20 years ago because he was a huge fan of the TV show ‘The Dukes of Hazard.’ He was absolutely flabbergasted when he was told of the uproar the flag was causing, and he immediately went home and took it down.”

Junkin said that it wasn’t until the man Googled the flag that he became aware of its “connotation” in today’s world.

“With these facts in mind, along with the individual’s statement that he would never fly this flag again, I am hoping we can all move forward.”

That forward movement will see a pit stop in the form of additional sensitivity training for staff, says Pelham CAO David Cribbs.

“The Town of Pelham does not condone or support the display of any racist symbol. There is no circumstance where it is appropriate to fly a Confederate battle flag, as there is no place for racist sentiment in this community.”

Cribbs said that the Town offers an “unequivocal apology” to anyone who experienced trauma or felt marginalized by the display.

“The individual in question immediately lowered the flag upon request. It will not be flown again. Upon having the symbolic significance of the flag explained, the staff member offered regrets and an apology. As a result of this incident, it is clear to Town administration that continued education pertaining to the importance, impact and power of symbols, particularly with respect to equity and diversity, is required. As such, all staff will participate in such training by the end of June.”

Cribbs added that at the moment the Town’s Code of Conduct for staff is silent on the issue of flag poles, flags, or signage on private personal property.

“As a result of this incident, the corporate policy will come under review.”