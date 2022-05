Pelham Mayor Marvin Junkin filed his re-election papers bright and early last Monday, May 2, the opening day of this year’s municipal election nomination period.

“It is an office I have had the pleasure and honour of holding for the last four years,” Junkin told the Voice, “and I would be honoured if the citizens of Pelham bestowed the office upon me for another four.”

Nominations remain open until 2 PM, on August 19.