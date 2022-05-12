The annual Pelham Farmers Market is open for business, formalized with a burlap ribbon cutting ceremony last Thursday, May 5.

The market, held in the municipal building parking lot at 20 Pelham Town Square, will run on Thursdays through the summer from 4 PM until dusk. Locally grown fresh produce is available, plus baked goods, flowers, juices, and an array of artisan products.

Fred Arbour, the long-time market manager, was at his usual post near the entrance point to greet customers, as well as the many vendors, some who have been selling at the market since its inception almost 20 years ago.

“We still have a couple of vendor spots to fill, but need to preserve more than half the spots for farmers,” said Arbour. “I expect we’ll have 15 vendors by the time things pick up, when the supper market and bandshell concert series start.”

Again this year, the Farmers Market is offering the GooseChase Junior Growers program, a free weekly event for youth, with a weekly mission launched at noon on Thursdays before market opens. More Market information may be found at facebook.com/PelhamFarmersMarket