Mr. Poilievre continues to mimic Mr. Trump and France’s Ms LePen in his bid to lead Canada with a call to “freedom.” Our government is not despotic, we are not banning books, and women’s rights are protected. Canada is a democracy and we are allowed to vote for our leaders. Mr. Poilievre tries to depict government (Mr. Trudeau?) as a controlling master. Mr. Poilievre screams your vote for him is a vote for “freedom.” He has yet to define what he would implement and how this would benefit taxpayers. Question is “freedom” from what, Mr. Poilievre? How would voting for you enhance democracy? L. Morgan

If you watched the Town’s last planning meeting, Councillor Bob Hildebrandt has become Green Bob. He’s jumped onto the climate change bandwagon. He got in an argument with architect about building an upcoming eight-story condo building out of wood. Green Bob read one article from British Columbia. The architect said he had numerous experiences that argue against wood for a building of this size. Green Bob was not happy. It’s like saying that I know more about golf than Tiger Woods because I’ve read more golf books! Can a popsicle-stick CN Tower be in our future? Joe Spencer

Change’s embrace Looking out my patio window into my backyard this past Sunday, I was pleasantly surrounded with an evolving development of colour and growth associated with spring. Long gone are the barren tree branches, the snow-covered grass and gardens. The yard was alive with splendour and transition. Lush green grass, budding tree tips and tulips replaced the stark remnants of a long, harsh winter. Amazing isn’t it, how this process reveals itself steadily and stealthily every year. Transformation was in full swing for me to witness with just a single, intentional panoramic gaze. Funny how the process of change never sleeps, both in the natural world and in life itself. With each passing day, each of us participates in an inevitably subtle dance involving the passage of time. Whether we pay attention or not, change taps each of us on the shoulder. Our physical appearance changes, as the mirror and photo album can attest. Hopefully, the process goes further, and we also evolve in terms of our thinking and behaviour. A small example from my own experience helps illustrate. Being a naturally reserved and guarded person, seeking steady social contact with strangers is not in my wheelhouse. I’d rather acknowledge with a nod from a safe distance. Recently, though, at a social function, something changed. I noticed a gentleman standing alone amongst a crowd of folks. He stood out like a sore thumb, visibly distanced from those who were paired off and engaged in conversation. In the moment, without hesitating, I walked over and introduced myself. What followed was a mutually enjoyable conversation lasting a good 20 minutes. Refreshing it was. Later as I drove home, it suddenly dawned on me how the process of change had just punctured my bubble of comfort. Sometimes, it’s worth the effort to decide in the moment to resist the clinging inertia that grips each of us from time to time. Can’t quite put my finger on what specifically nudged me out of my comfort zone in that instance. Didn’t matter. I left that gathering feeling grateful that I remained receptive to experiencing something different. Perhaps changing the way I look at things is needed more often than I might have thought. The spectrum of change is all around us, and the good news is that we do have some choice in how we respond. Rob Shook

Accidents can happen in the blink of an eye. When I was four years old, I was playing outside when I slipped on the grass and fell underneath a riding lawn mower. I lost my left leg below the knee. I grew up in the War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program, and today I help pass on the Association’s PLAYSAFE message. With lawn-cutting season here, I want every kid across the country to know they should never be around lawn mowers. At 16, I accept who I am today, but I wouldn’t want anyone else to go through what I did. I hope that by sharing my story it will prevent even just one child from being injured. If you would like to learn more about how to play safely and hear stories from other young amputees like me who have lost limbs in accidents, visit waramps.ca/playsafe Zoe Gottwald

Peggy McIntosh’s 1989 perception of a “damaged culture” in need of anti-racism training invites disagreement and division. And her conclusions are challenged by countless Black Americans who find many white privilege concepts patronizing and socially debilitating. One such critic is Dr. Shelby Steele. His credentials, stellar. His stance against Critical Race Theory, vital. Among Dr. Steel’s areas of expertise are identity politics, race relations and discrimination. His extensive research has netted, among many publications, the book: White Guilt – How Blacks and Whites Together Destroyed the Promise of The Civil Rights Movement. John McWhorter’s 2021 assessments in the book, Woke Racism: How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America, may help us all become better humans. And then there’s Jason L. Riley’s book: Please Stop Helping Us: How Liberals Make It Harder for Blacks to Succeed. I could go on and fill with titles and authors alone the space allotted to Peggy McIntosh’s white privilege concept. But perhaps the more curious-minded should give it a try. Janet Gritter

A week before the Ontario election began, Statistics Canada reported that one in five Canadians are nearing retirement and that there are now more of us aged 45 to 64 than there are Canadians aged 15 to 24. On May 4, the very day the election writs were dropped, a Nanos Research poll reported Ontario voters placed health as their most their most important concern by a wide margin. Yet so far, neither health nor older adult care has been marquee issues in the campaign platforms of two of the three major political parties. We are now in the third year of a pandemic, and 65 percent of Covid-19 deaths in Ontario were in long-term care institutions. Statistics Canada is warning of a coming crisis for older adult care. It’s not unreasonable for Ontarians to expect more attention and concrete plans for health and older adult care from the parties aiming to lead this province for the next four years. To date in the campaign, the Ontario PC Party are all about election goodies and building highways; the Liberals are promising a buck-a-ride public transit and rebuilding schools. In their not-yet-passed April budget, the Conservatives dangled $1 billion for homecare – an amount virtually equal to what it will cost for “free” yearly auto licence renewals. The NDP have promised free or low-cost dental care for low and middle-income Ontarians, provincial standards of care for long-term care, and have made health and seniors care major offerings in their platforms, but without costing or necessary details. The Liberals, like the NDP, want to eliminate for-profit long-term care. Ontario voters have a serious choice to make. The National Association of Federal Retirees is calling on all parties to ensure older adults can access safe, high-quality health care when and where they need it the most. Together, our 60,000 members in Ontario and their loved ones are making sure all candidates — and Ontario’s next government — understand that Ontario needs a plan for older adult care now: one that fixes the cracks we’ve seen worsen during the pandemic, addresses the pandemic’s consequences, and leads to a healthier future for aging in Ontario. There was a time, not too long ago, when long-term care residents in Ontario were entitled to at least four hours of care a day from personal care workers, nurses, or doctors. That standard of care was a casualty of the Mike Harris Conservative years. The Ford government has promised to bring it back in four years. We need it back now. Ontarians must not forget that in the first wave of this pandemic, conditions in some long-term care institutions were so bad, the military had to be called in. The conditions the military reported were nothing short of horrific — and it was all preventable. Within eight years, a quarter of our population is expected to be over 65. Ontario will be under new management for half of that time. With one in five Canadians near retirement, and more older adults than youth in Canada, we are very near another tipping point — one that every voter, no matter their age, should be thinking about. The pandemic was a huge wakeup call. At least it should have been for all of us. Let’s remember where we’ve been, and where we want to be, when you cast your vote on June 2. Anthony Pizzino, CEO

MUNICIPAL MATTERS | Musings on the need to update Pelham’s zoning bylaw

Director of Community Planning and Development, Town of Pelham The Town of Pelham’s zoning bylaw was last comprehensively reviewed and updated in 1987…some 35 years ago. Chart toppers that year included the Bangles’ “Walk like an Egyptian,” Glass Tiger’s “Someday,” and Bon Jovi’s “Livin on a Prayer.” Other key cultural moments included Wayne Gretzky and the Edmonton Oilers winning the Stanley Cup, and the airing of the first episode of Degrassi High. Brian Mulroney was Prime Minister. Justin Bieber was not yet born. Clearly, a lot has changed since that time, including the legal and planning environment that affects all construction and development in Pelham. While our zoning bylaw remains largely unchanged since 1987, during this period there have been at least seven provincial policy statements issued, new provincial plans including the Greenbelt Plan and the Growth Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe, updates to the Region of Niagara Official Plan, and a new Official Plan for the Town of Pelham that was adopted in 2012 and approved in 2014. The zoning bylaw is required to conform with the Town Official Plan and provincial and regional policies, and given its age, it does not. Also, the zoning bylaw does not reflect current development trends or changes made over the years to the Ontario Building Code. As a result, it is outdated and is not a helpful tool. The Town is currently in the process of preparing a new zoning bylaw that will bring it into compliance with Town, regional and provincial policies and requirements. This is and has been a significant undertaking. Staff began the work last year and hope to be able to finalize a new document during this term of council. Some of the changes include establishing appropriate zones for significant wetlands and woodlands to provide for better protection of these significant natural resources. We all know that climate change is here and carbon sequestering from these natural features is going to be increasingly more important in the future and the need to protect them through zoning is more critical. Recognition of value-added agricultural and secondary uses that align with provincial guidance documents and the Town Official Plan will provide somewhat more flexibility to the agricultural community and support to our local agricultural economy. Other changes are aimed at improving definitions, general provisions such as updating parking requirements by including accessible parking and bicycle parking requirements for certain uses, and providing better provisions for home-based businesses and where they may be allowed. We also hope to address the need for some of the repetitive and routine minor variance requests, such as side yard setback reductions, with the goal of having appropriate provisions that will result in fewer minor variance requests. Care is being taken to build into the new zoning bylaw all of the recent approvals council has provided, particularly with regards to second dwellings, short term rentals, and other zoning bylaw amendments for approved development projects. The matters relating to cannabis however will only be included in the zoning bylaw once a decision is rendered by the Ontario Land Tribunal with regards to the current appeal to the Town’s cannabis- related zoning bylaw amendment. Staff anticipate being in a position to bring the new zoning bylaw to council for approval this summer. The statutory public meeting is expected to be held in June. Once the work on the new zoning bylaw is complete, attention will turn to the review of the Town’s Official Plan to bring it into compliance with provincial plans and the new Region of Niagara Official Plan. This too will be a significant undertaking. Having alignment between these two key planning documents ultimately makes decision-making easier and more predictable. Lastly, it is with pride that the Town wishes to announce that it will be introducing a new building permit digital submission module in June that will help streamline the permitting process and allow for applicants to see what stage their building permit is at in the review process. This too is aimed at providing improved customer service to the building industry and anyone wanting to do construction in the municipality. We hope to see many people at the June public meeting. It’s a great opportunity to contribute to the Town’s future. ◆ With files from CAO David Cribbs.

