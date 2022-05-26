I begin and end every day with formal prayer. Glutton that I am, I also pray throughout the day, both in an organized manner in church, and while I’m simply walking and being. It rather comes with the job, in that I’m an Anglican priest. But millions of other people also bathe their lives in prayer, from every religion. It is, if you like, their and my core, our epicenter, and our foundation. In other words, it’s extraordinarily important to so many of us.

Which is why it might be surprising that I think that MPs were likely wrong to reject a Bloc Québécois motion in early May to remove the brief prayer that is held before parliamentary proceedings begin. Not because prayer doesn’t matter, but precisely because it matters so very much indeed.

Conservatives and Liberals voted against the proposal, and in spite of it being supported by a number of NDP MPs it was heavily defeated 266-56. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau voted against, and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh voted for. So the non-denominational prayer, read partly in French and partly in English, followed by “a moment of silence for private thought and reflection” will remain. Politicians can say in unison, “Almighty God, we give thanks for the great blessings which have been bestowed on Canada and its citizens, including the gifts of freedom, opportunity and peace that we enjoy” and then ask for supreme guidance.

All good I suppose, if those MPs are serious about the whole thing. Forgive my cynicism, however, but I’ve met too many of them to believe this to be the case. Whatever their party or their individual quality, many are distracted, bemused, or indifferent. And judging by the increasing degree of vituperation, anger, and bombastic partisanship in Ottawa at the moment, these prayers are having very little effect on ethical behavior and standards.

The point is that perfunctory prayer is no prayer at all. It removes the nourishment of this privileged conversation with God, reduces a sublime dialogue to sheer banality. It’s rather like a handshake or a casual “How are you?” — they once signified visceral feelings but now mean hardly anything at all. Then we have sheer hypocrisy, epitomized by right-wing politicians in the US. They invariably oppose all effective gun control measures but then announce that they’re praying for the victims after yet another gun massacre takes place. God must be weeping.

The crucial aspect of authentic prayer is its raw and powerful honesty. It should open us up, revealing intimacy and vulnerability, leading us to question our actions and filter our emotions and feelings through a prism of goodness and kindness. Can we in all honesty argue that this is what happens in the House of Commons?

Prayer is difficult and challenging, and is supposed to change us rather than change God. If we pray so as to be seen, pray to be noticed, we are not only getting it all wrong but positively shaming its meaning and purpose. From a Christian point of view, Jesus is especially hard on those who pray in public because they assume that onlookers will have a higher regard for them because of it. I’m not accusing Canadian politicians of this, but those MPs I know personally who are people of deep faith are some of the least likely to make a loud noise about public prayer. The great paradox of Christianity is that in defeat is victory, and that’s a dark, deep problem for any politician ambitious for ideology and career.

Martin Luther King, a man of deep faith who dedicated his life to social and political change, and was certainly not afraid to pray in public, said: “Although prayer is native to man, there is the danger that he will misuse it. Although it is a natural outpouring of his spirit, there is the danger that he will use it in an unnatural way.”

I hope that those MPs who voted to preserve prayer and quiet reflection in the House of Commons will use this rare moment of disagreement about spiritual matters to think again on what prayer genuinely means, and how a conversation with the creator can be employed to improve the lives of all people, and also make for better, fairer, and more empathetic politicians. I’ve seen enough examples of change and growth over the years to know that anything is possible. And apart from anything else, I’ll be praying for it. But quietly and privately. ◆