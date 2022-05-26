Vindication for contractor, Town staff once mired in red tape

For the first time, the Town of Pelham has won the Public Works Project of the Year in the Small Municipalities category from the Ontario Public Works Association (OPWA). In association with Duffin Contracting, the award was presented to the Town for the Sulphur Springs Road Rehabilitation Design/Build Project at the OPWA awards ceremony held in Mississauga last Tuesday, May 17.

The Sulphur Springs Road Rehabilitation Design/Build Project saw the fall 2021 reopening of Sulphur Springs Road in North Pelham. The approximately 2 km roadway was closed to all traffic in February 2016 after progressive erosion and significant weather events caused a complete roadway failure. The project, completed using the design/build project delivery model by Fonthill-based Duffin Contracting, involved the reinstatement of the roadway using environmentally sustainable products with a focus on the health and sensitivity of the environment and the adjacent 12 Mile Creek. The 12 Mile Creek is the last remaining cold-water stream in Niagara and home to endangered species such as the Brook Trout.

“The Sulphur Springs project has been a critical and environmentally sensitive undertaking for the Town,” said Mayor Marvin Junkin.

“Pelham was very fortunate to have such an experienced contractor as Duffin Construction available to do all the work that was required. Working alongside the stream meant extra care had to be taken to protect the environment, while also implementing various up-to date road building techniques to ensure the road base was stabilized.”

The success of the project is a result of the collaborative approach between stakeholders, including the Town of Pelham, Duffin Contracting, the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority (NPCA), the Niagara Escarpment Commission (NEC), the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), and environmental interest groups such as Trout Unlimited Canada Niagara Chapter. The Town of Pelham was the only municipality in Niagara to receive recognition this year.

The OPWA Small Municipality Public Works Project of the Year Award was established to promote excellence in the management and administration of public works projects. The award recognizes the alliance between the managing agency, the consultant/architect/engineer and the contractors who complete public works projects for municipalities with populations of 25,000 or less.