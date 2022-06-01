Nancy Pelosi’s eternal soul is, apparently, in deep, dark danger. This, at least, is the opinion of Salvatore Cordileone, the Roman Catholic archbishop of San Francisco. In a public statement entitled, “Letter to the faithful on the Notification sent to Speaker Nancy Pelosi,” he’s written that, “After numerous attempts to speak with her to help her understand the grave evil she is perpetrating, the scandal she is causing, and the danger to her own soul she is risking, I have determined that the point has come in which I must make a public declaration that she is not to be admitted to Holy Communion unless and until she publicly repudiates her support for abortion ‘rights’ and confess and receive absolution for her cooperation in this evil in the sacrament of Penance.”

Pretty extreme stuff, especially as other bishops have been noticeably reluctant to so politicize the Eucharist in such a clinical way. Just last year Pope Francis responded to the notion that President Biden, an observant Catholic, should be refused the sacrament. “I have never refused the Eucharist to anyone,” he said. “Be a pastor, don’t go condemning.” Other Catholic leaders have been similarly moderate and conciliatory in their approach.

This Archbishop, however, is different, and also has a certain history. He’s an outspoken conservative, a supporter of the traditional, Latin Mass, and made it known during the height of the Covid pandemic that he hadn’t received a vaccination. He’s also vehemently opposed to equal marriage. In 2014 he spoke to a rally that was considered too extreme even for many opponents of marriage reform. A number of religious leaders signed a petition urging him not share the podium “with individuals who have repeatedly denigrated lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people.” It didn’t convince, and he went ahead. It’s obviously of particular concern and pain in San Francisco with its large LGBTQ2 community.

All of this comes, of course, as the Supreme Court is expected to overturn the iconic Roe v. Wade decision that guarantees abortion rights. Cordileone and Pelosi know this, as do those reading the letter. As such it’s a blatant attempt to mingle religion and politics in a manner that the Catholic Church has been trying to unwrap itself from for more than a generation, in the US and internationally — we only need to take a look at Quebec to realize this. So, on a political level this move could have far-reaching and potentially dangerous implications.

In a theological context it’s equally if not more troubling. Abortion is an issue never mentioned by Jesus, and is treated ambiguously in scripture, with only a severely literalist and raw understanding of the Bible leading someone to an anti-choice position. All of the monotheistic faiths have historically taught that life begins not at conception but at the firs breath — in other words, at birth.

But even if this wasn’t the case and if scripture was absolute, the idea of refusing the Eucharist to someone as a form of punishment and political pressure is abhorrent. At the Last Supper, the origin of what is celebrated at the altar, Jesus allows Judas to participate, even though he knew of the betrayal, torture, and execution on a cross that was to come. Nancy Pelosi, apparently, is worse than Judas Iscariot. Not sure if she’ll use that line in her campaign ads!

Then there are the double standards. Politicians who, for example, support the death penalty or expansionist and immoral wars, or who oppose gun control (especially and horribly pertinent at the moment) or measures that would give support to the very women the Archbishop insists are to have no control over their bodies, can receive Communion at their leisure.

But Nancy Pelosi can only receive Holy Communion, at least in the diocese of San Francisco, if she bends the knee and performs the public walk of shame. Damned, as it were, if she does or damned if she doesn’t. The hypocrisy is quite breathtaking, and it’s not gone unnoticed by people inside and outside of the church.

In 2012, by the way, Salvatore Cordileone was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Not only a crime but also potentially incredibly dangerous and life-threatening. His mother and a visiting German priest were with him in the car. He was given three years’ probation, fined, and ordered to attend awareness courses. But he said that he was sorry, so it’s all okay. ◆

Rev. Michael Coren is an award-winning Toronto-based columnist and author of 18 books, appears regularly on TV and radio, and is also an Anglican priest.