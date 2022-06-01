Town should follow its own weed-whacking rules

Recently there was a Town of Pelham ad in the Voice stating that properties must be maintained. If a person has weeds or grasses that are more than eight inches high, then there will be fines placed on their taxes, etc. It’s long past time that the Town led by example and followed their own laws. The weeds on the sides of the roads are disgusting. If we are to be expected to mow the Town’s property as well as our own then we should get refunds on our taxes for doing their work. There are fields by the MCC, there are ditches along all of the main roads in town, there are areas that are obviously Town property and all of these are neglected except for maybe, maybe, once a summer. It’s long past time the Town took care of the noxious weeds we have behind our house along the Steve Bauer Trail. Every summer we try to do our part to keep them cleared, but neighbours don’t care. This year is a whopper and I just don’t feel like pulling or spraying anymore. Trouble is they come through the fencing and into my garden that I have taken pains to make, and that makes me very, very angry. The Town should lead by example and follow their own rules. J. Vlym

Fonthill

Thanks from the 35th annual Pelham Art Festival

On this past Mother’s Day Weekend, 57 artists were ready and eager to show you their original fine art in the fresh and spacious Accipiter Arena at the Meridian Community Centre in Fonthill. The hockey arena was transformed into an art gallery with artist booths, live music, fine food and with guests who expressed their delight in being able to see the artists in-person again. Artists were equally happy to take part in-person for the first time in two years! This 35th annual Pelham Art Festival was a modified show planned with pandemic Covid safety precautions, primarily by limiting and spacing out artists in 57 booths rather than sharing space in the usual 80 booths. This automatically allowed guests also to keep comfortable distance. As a further part of planning during the pandemic and building on the 2021 success, an Online Pelham Art Festival was offered concurrently from May 4 to May 15. Many of the in-person artists and nine more online-only artists displayed their artwork in galleries at www.pelhamartfestival.com. Visit artist galleries to see the best work of each participating juried artist! Curated collections selected by well known art professionals supply extra excitement, and seeing the “Best of” awards sponsored by local business and individuals honour the artists. The committee is pleased with attendance and with the fact that overall sales for the in-person show were comparable to 2018, although lower than 2019 which had been an exceptional first show in the new Meridian Community Centre. Realistically, some people are still cautious about gathering in large groups due to the risk presented by Covid-19, parking was a challenge at times, and other local events were offered at the same time. We are pleased to report that Sunday sales were even higher than 2019! Even though the Festival had decided to limit the number of in-person artist booths for Covid safety, weekend artist sales totalled just over $40,000, close to 2018 sales, and online sales will add to that number. Artists donate 15 percent of their sales back to the Pelham Art Festival. After expenses, primarily covered by sponsorships, funds raised through the Pelham Art Festival are used to make annual donations to the Pelham Library, to Art Scholarships for Pelham students of E. L. Crossley and Notre Dame College Secondary School planning to enter a fine art post-secondary program, and to community art programs. Sponsors are important to the Pelham Art Festival. We want to thank our generous sponsors: the Town of Pelham, Oakridge Cabinets, Davids & DeLaat, Pleasantview Funeral Home & Cemetery, Star Tile Centre, The New Classical 96.3 FM, Fonthill Sobeys, Giant FM 91.7 Classic Rock, Marando Family Dentistry, Sun Life Matt Dam Financial Services Inc., Meridian, TR Hinan Contractors Inc., Adamson Wealth Group, Barking Dog Studios, and Chambers Insurance Professionals. We are very thankful to the many contributors and donors who helped to supply products, plants, and foods for Pelham Art Festival 2022: Vermeer’s Garden Centre & Flower Shop, Willowbrook Nurseries, Gilbert’s Flowers, Wierenga Fern Fascination, VanGeest Gardens, Rexall Home Health Care, Sobeys, Fonthill, Natures Corner Bakery & Café, Churchhill Natural Meats, Rosemary Culos, Sweet Thoughts, Tim Hortons Fonthill, Star Bucks Fonthill, Food Basics, Fonthill, Country Corner Deli and The Font Café. Artist awards for People’s Choice and Best of Theme at the In-person exhibition as well as for the Best of Online Curated Collections were sponsored by Picture Perfect Gallery, Pelham Street Grille, Rice Road Greenhouses, Mac Outpost, Ye Olde Squire Welland, Natalia Shields Photography, and other local businesses and individual supporters of the Pelham Art Festival artists. Thank you to all our volunteers. Hardworking committee volunteers worked year-round to organize the annual Festival and online show. Students from the Niagara Launch program of NCDSB were invaluable in helping to move boards from the storage room and setting up booths for the artist displays. Pelham Garden Club members, set up/decorating volunteers, weekend host volunteers and Pelham Art Festival Committee volunteers were all important for making the show and sale possible and enjoyable. Thank you to the community. Art Around Town displays were set up in local businesses to promote the show. They included Boggio Pharmacy, The Font Café, Nature’s Corner Café, Meridian Community Centre, Indulgence Bakery, and Pelham Library, Fonthill. A special thank you to Pelham Library staff and the Meridian Community Centre staff for their support and gracious readiness to help for anything that was needed all weekend. Finally, thank you to everyone who attended the 35th Annual Pelham Art Festival and to those who visited artist galleries in the Online Pelham Art Festival. We invite you to see hundreds of images of original fine art for sale as artists continue to have a gallery presence throughout the year at www.pelhamartfestival.com. Heidi TeBrake, Chair

Pelham Art Festival Committee

Fonthill

COTE’S COMMENTS | Larry Coté

Guns galore

As a result of some inauspicious happenings south of the border, a few more people might suppose in disgusted tones that the US is going to hell in a hand basket. The recent school shooting of 19 young students and two teachers in Texas added another 21 reasons to provoke such sentiments. How many more mass murder tragedies will it take before the matter of gun control becomes a priority for the US government? Surely, this recent massacre must get the attention of every legislator at all levels of government. The million-dollar question is, what do they intend to do about it? One might think the death toll and injury rate due to the easy access to guns in the US should get the attention needed to stop these mindless massacres. Surely, the issue has exceeded the levels needed to be considered of crisis proportions. It is probable that at the time of its creation, the authors of the 2nd Amendment to the Constitution were responding to the tenor of that period. Understandably, the right to bear arms was likely necessary during those more lawless and unsettling times. Surely the writers did not intend so many homes to become fortresses. According to official federal data there are 1.2 guns for every citizen living in the US. There are more guns in the civilian population then there are in the military. Everyone knows the purpose of a handgun. Plain and simple, these weapons are to kill people. It is difficult to rationalize the possession of such weapons by other than law enforcement personnel. Likely some pistol-packing advocates will disagree with that sentiment. It is to be hoped that in expressing their disagreement they will be civil and unarmed. Those dissenters might rationalize for us why so many people need a loaded handgun in their bedside table or in the glove box of their vehicle. However, the weapons of choice for those who aim to execute groups of people are the semi-automatic assault rifles designed for warfare. The AK-47 is among the best known of this type of weapon although there are plenty of knockoffs and other brands. Why on earth these weapons are made available for public consumption is beyond understanding. The capability of these killing devices goes beyond usage for game hunting and target shooting. Fortunately, the acquisition of guns in Canada is a little more complicated and regulated. However, there is some concern about the cross-border smuggling and the black market supplying civilians who are intent on having such weaponry. The criminal element know the ways of the underworld in how to acquire illegal guns. A recent carjacking in Toronto was committed by three men. Two of them were armed with handguns. Such incidents demonstrate that guns are readily available even to petty criminal in our beloved Canada. Praying for and thinking of the victims of such killing sprees is charitable but isn’t quite enough. Only taking away the weaponry of demented people inclined to such evil acts will resolve the issue. ◆

MUNICIPAL MATTERS | DSBN A school year that ends on an almost-normal note

BY NANCY BEAMER

Trustee

District School Board of Niagara