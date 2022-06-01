Youth sprays crowd with noxious substance

On Saturday, May 28, at approximately 9:30 PM, Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) officers assigned to 3 District (Welland / Pelham) responded to the Fenwick Lions Carnival that was occurring at Centennial Park, in Fenwick, regarding an assault incident.

Upon arrival, police say that officers determined an aerosol spray (possibly bear deterrent) was discharged into a crowd of people. Eight victims have come forward, ranging in age from 12 years to 42. According to police, the extent of injuries to all victims was minor in nature.

The suspect, who is wanted for the Criminal Code offense of Assault with a Weapon is described as follows:

– Male

– 16 to 17 years

– 5’11” tall

– Thin build

– Wearing black pants

– Wearing a grey Nike sweatshirt

– Wearing black air force shoes

– Wearing a black ski mask

3 District detectives are appealing to witnesses who may have been at the Fenwick Fair during the time of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective by calling 905-688-4111, dial option #3, extension #1009077.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information that leads to an arrest.