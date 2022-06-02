Incumbent Ontario Progressive Conservative MPP Sam Oosterhoff has won reelection to Provincial Parliament. He will return to Queen’s Park as part of a second PC-majority government.

With 62 of 68 polling places reporting as of 10:15 PM, Oosterhoff had earned 45 percent of the vote. NDP newcomer and former Pelham mayor David Augustyn was a narrow second over the Liberal Doug Joyner, with 21 percent and 19 percent of the vote respectively.

Provincially, the NDP were poised to retain second place, with the Liberals a distant third.

Look for more in next week’s edition of the Voice.