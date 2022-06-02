Gaye Meloche, of Timsdale Estates, greets Conservative MPP Sam Oosterhoff as he campaigns for votes. DON RICKERS

Incumbent Ontario Progressive Conservative MPP Sam Oosterhoff has won reelection to Provincial Parliament.  He will return to Queen’s Park as part of a second PC-majority government.

With 62 of 68 polling places reporting as of 10:15 PM, Oosterhoff had earned 45 percent of the vote.  NDP newcomer and former Pelham mayor David Augustyn was a narrow second over the Liberal Doug Joyner, with 21 percent and 19 percent of the vote respectively.

Provincially, the NDP were poised to retain second place, with the Liberals a distant third.

Look for more in next week’s edition of the Voice.

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a reply. Comments are moderated.