This June, the Town of Pelham is again stepping up to the challenge and participating for a chance to win the title of Canada’s Most Active Community and $100,000 to support local physical activity initiatives. As part of the ParticipACTION’s Annual National Community Better Challenge, residents, schools and businesses are all encouraged to get active, register and track their physical activity minutes.

The Challenge is open to everyone, with every minute tracked from June 1 to 30 counting towards Pelham’s total score. The more organizations that participate, and the more minutes tracked, the better Pelham’s chances are of being named Canada’s Most Active Community.

All physical activities from walking, cleaning the house, pickleball, gardening, swimming, or even running a 5K all count towards the total active minutes. For a second year, Pelham’s Recreation, Culture and Wellness Department has developed the Pelham “June 30 for 30” challenge, which coincides with Parks and Recreation Month and Senior’s Month and provides a daily dose of ideas for ways to stay active.

“Pelham is such an active community, and many residents are already participating in activities that keep them moving,” said Town of Pelham Director of Recreation Culture and Wellness Vickie vanRavenswaay. “I am looking forward to seeing how many minutes Pelham residents can accumulate together this June!”

The June 30 for 30 activities are for all ages and abilities. Individuals can track all active minutes through the ParticipACTION app, use personal fitness tracking devices, or track active minutes on paper and calling them into the Town. The calendar of activities will be available on the June 30 for 30 sections of the Town website. A print version is available at the Meridian Community Centre and Town Hall. Participants may find additional information about the Challenge, including links to the tracking app and other ways to participate, at www.pelham.ca/june30for30