After no concerts in 2020, and a limited mini-series with some challenging circumstances in 2021, the popular Fonthill Bandshell Summer Concert Series is back with a full lineup this year, its 16th season.

The volunteer selection committee has reviewed hundreds of options for this year to bring together an eclectic mix of live entertainment for Peace Park, in downtown Fonthill, every Thursday evening from June 16 to Sept. 1.

The 2022 lineup features 12 performances, including original and tribute acts. They include: Juno-award winners and chart toppers, Good Lovelies; Canadian country artist Marshall Dane — nominated as Male Artist of the Year five years in a row by the Country Music Association of Ontario; tributes to Abba, Creedance Clearwater Revival, and Elton John; and for the July 14 Summerfest offering, a Tina Turner tribute called “Simply the Best.” The full lineup includes a variety of genres and eras of music. Along the way audiences will hear Motown, disco, soul, country, and blues, as well as old-fashioned rock ’n’ roll.

Sponsorships help make the series possible, helping offset the cost of a professional sound system and musician fees. Other costs are covered by a one-time annual donation option (purchase and display a button), as well as collections made each week during the concerts. Volunteers will be selling the annual buttons at the Pelham Farmers Market June 2 and 9.

“Our volunteers are really looking forward to seeing everyone,” said Gayle Baltjes-Chataway, committee chair. “We too felt the isolation of the last several years and can’t wait to welcome people to join us again for a wonderful summer of live top-quality music at the Fonthill Bandshell.”

Each Thursday evening concert begins at 7 PM. Free parking is available in various locations, and once again the evenings will include a Summer Chill Market, which is adjacent to the Pelham Farmers Market. For detailed program information, visit: www.fonthillbandshell.com.

The Lineup

June 16: The Dreamboats, old fashioned rock ‘n’ roll, sponsored by Boggio Family Pharmacy.

June 23: Good Lovelies, foots, folk, pop, sponsored by Flett Beccario.

June 30: The Jersey Seasons, Four Seasons tribute and 1960s music, sponsored by Fonthill United Church.

July 7: Tapestry, the Carole King Songbook, sponsored by Lookout Ridge Retirement Community

July 14: Simply the Best, Tina Turner tribute, sponsored by Marando Family Dentistry

July 21: Dee Dee & The Dirty Martinis, Motown and R&B, sponsored by Welland Port Colborne Concert Association

July 28: Hogtown Allstars, Blues supergroup, sponsored by Sobeys Fonthill

August 4: Elton Rohn, Elton John tribute, sponsored by Accipiter Radar

August 11: Marshall Dane, Canadian Country, sponsored by Donna D’Amico Sotheby’s Real Estate

August 18: Always Abba, Abba tribute, sponsored by Canada Summer Games Host Society

August 25: Creedance Clearwater Survival, CCR/John Fogerty tribute, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Fonthill

September 1: Across the Pond, British Invasion starring Leisa Way, sponsored by Meridian Credit Union