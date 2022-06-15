Ride for Dad event raises funds, promotes awareness of prostate cancer

Retired airline pilot Pierre Garneau, of Forest Hill Crescent in Fonthill, Voice of Pelham Contributing News Editor Don Rickers, and Niagara Ride for Dad Co-Chair Matt King will saddle up on Saturday, June 18 to raise funds for men’s prostate cancer research and awareness.

Established in 2010, the Motorcycle Ride for Dad has raised some $600,000 dollars through 24 active chapters across Canada. Prostate cancer is the fourth most common cancer in Canada, and the top ranking cancer for men, with one in nine diagnosed with the disease in his lifetime. Some 23,000 Canadian men were diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2020.

The Motorcycle Ride for Dad involves hundreds of participants arriving in Niagara-on-the-Lake on Father’s Day weekend, for a scenic ride through the Niagara region. Those interested in donating to the cause may do so at the program’s national website, www.ridefordad.ca