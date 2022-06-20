The largest team in Niagara had 22 athletes from E. L. Crossley compete at OFSAA (Ontario Federation Secondary Athletic Association —-All Ontario’s) Track and Field at York University from June 2 to 4.

After winning south regionals the week before as a team (the qualifier for OFSAA) for the first time that coach Maryann Mergl could remember in her 29 years coaching the team at Crossley, the athletes also had amazing representation at OFSAA. There are 24 athletes in each event coming from all across Ontario.

Out of the approximately 3000 athletes competing and some 800 teams who sent athletes, Crossley’s novice boys placed 3rd as a team at OFSAA. Jack Brownlee got Gold with a throw of 44.74 in novice boys javelin; Ryan Zucco got Silver with a jump of 1.75 in novice boys high jump; Henry Knafelc got 6th in novice boys pole vault; the novice boys 4 x 100 relay placed 7th, consisting of Jackson Sider, Noah Paquin, Lucas Nuziato, and Keon Darling. Another medal for Crossley’s team came from Ava Young with a Bronze in junior girls javelin and 19th in discus; Izzy Brenzil got 4th in junior girls shot put and 6th in long jump; Samuel Jeffery placed 4th in senior boys long jump, 9th in 110m hurdles, 15th in pole vault, and 18th in 4 x 400. Matt Kleinsmith placed 5th in junior boys 800m and 18th in 4 x 400. Cherith Dunn placed 8th in novice girls pole vault; Alexis Collins placed 8th in junior girls pole vault; Brandon Bernardo placed 10th in junior boys javelin; Lucas Nuziato placed 11th in 100m; Hillary Haining placed 11th in novice girls pole vault; Ethan van Niekerk placed 11th in junior boys pole vault; Olivia Jones placed 11th in junior girls pole vault; Abby Stolk placed 15th in novice girls pole vault; Simon Bolhous placed 17th in senior boys pole vault; Jackson Sider 18th in 4 x 400m relay; Adam Kleinsmith placed 18th in senior boys 800m and 18th in 4 x 400m; Max Pasma placed 18th in novice boys pole vault; and Josh Larochelle placed 18th in senior boys discus. Albino Seehagel and Ryan Bradbury represented well, said Mergl, as the substitutes for the 4 x 100m relay. Crossley had an “exceptional year,” said Mergl, with 60 athletes, coached by herself, Ryan Huxley, Jordan Lew, and Mitchell Roussy, winning ZONE, SOSSA, and Regionals as a team, and to be well represented at OFSAA.