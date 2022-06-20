Peace Park the venue for Supper Market, Farmers Market, live music

Pelham’s Bandshell Concert Series, which runs throughout the summer, started Thursday, June 16 with rock n’ rollers the Dreamboats. The Summer Chill experience commenced the week before with the annual Supper Market, Farmers Market, and live music in Peace Park, courtesy of Tom and Sarah-Jade Loewen of the musical duo Copper and Iron.

While the regular Farmers Market vendors were on hand, a host of food vendors were also present at Peace Park to provide a selection of delicious food items, from charcuterie and stone-oven pizza, to ice cream, cheese dots, and french fries broiled in duck fat.

“We heard good things about the summer events here in Pelham, so we signed on for every Thursday, said Jeff, of Brock Oven Pizza.

“Our fries are done in duck fat, with actual duck confit, and a little bit of a citrus note,” said Richard, of Carson’s Gastropub and Pizzeria.

“I’ve never been here before, but people were saying really good things about the summer events,” said Christie, of Cured Charcuterie and Cocktails on Pelham Road. “So far, our experience with Fonthill has been wonderful, so we thought we’d come down to Summer Chill and offer up our fare.”

Ed and Jamie were on hand to promote an axe throwing competition and fundraiser, slated for the Fonthill Legion on July 16. (Be ready for the Junkin/Olson grudge re-match.)

Pelham’s Recreation Culture and Community Enhancement Co-ordinator Karen Blake, and Communications Specialist Leah Letford were on hand to chat with visitors and answer questions. They explained that there were plenty of parking options close by for Summer Chill attendees. Details are available online at https://www.pelham.ca/en/recreation-and-leisure/summer-chill-series.aspx.