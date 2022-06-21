Home NEWS Pelham Town Hall closed Wednesday morning NEWS Pelham Town Hall closed Wednesday morning By The Voice of Pelham - June 21, 2022 Facebook Twitter Email Pinterest WhatsApp Print Pelham Town Hall will be closed to the public on Wednesday June 22, from 8:30 AM until noon to allow for an all-staff event. The Pelham Meridian Community Centre will remain open during this time. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Ottaway assault trial moved to October 4 Huson reappointed to FCM board Remembering a husband, father, and friend Your thoughts? Let us know! Cancel reply