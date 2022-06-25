Early Saturday morning, Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) officers assigned to 3 District (Welland/Pelham) responded to residential address on Foss Road near Victoria Avenue, in Fenwick, for reports of a shooting that just occurred.

Police say that on arrival, officers were directed inside the residence where two male victims were located suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were treated for their injuries by Niagara Emergency Medical Service (NEMS) paramedics with assistance from the Pelham Fire Department. The injuries were considered to be serious in nature and both victims were transported to an out-of-town trauma centre for medical care.

At approximately 2 AM, the NRPS Communications Unit learned of an additional male shooting victim having arrived at a local hospital. Officers attended and confirmed this male victim was linked to the shooting that had just occurred at the residential address on Foss Road.

As of 10 AM Saturday, all three male shooting victims were listed in stable condition.

According to a police statement, detectives have no information to believe there is an on-going threat to public safety.

Foss Road between Farr Street and Victoria Avenue was closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic Saturday morning, and police advised that the public could expect a large police presence as detectives assigned to the 3 District Criminal Investigative Branch (CIB) along with detectives assigned to the Forensic Services Unit (FSU) process the scene.

Detectives are appealing to members of the public who may have been in the area at the time of the incident. Residents in the area with CCTV footage that captures Victoria Avenue and/or Foss Road, and motorists who were in the area with an operational dash camera, are encouraged to review their footage and contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, extension #1009077.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information that leads to an arrest.