On Friday, July 1, Pelham’s Canada Day Celebration will take place in Harold Black Park. Municipal offices and the Meridian Community Centre will be closed.

At 3 PM the Grand Parade will travel down Haist Street from A.K. Wigg School to Harold Black Park. In the park beginning at 1 PM the public is welcome to enjoy family activities, local vendors, food vendors, and an entertainment stage featuring local talent.

1:00-6:00 p.m. – Rotary Club of Fonthill Children’s Area. Bouncers, face painting and more

3:00 p.m. – On Stage: Jimmy Marando Swing Band

3:00 p.m. Haist Street – Parade begins from A.K. Wigg School down Haist Street to Harold Black Park

3:00-7:00 p.m. – Local food and artisan vendors

4:00-6:00 p.m. – Meet the Parade Floats

4:00 p.m. – Welcome Ceremony

5:00 p.m. – On Stage: No More New

6:30 p.m. – On Stage: Joshua Arden Miller & The Pappy Johns band

7:00 p.m. – Fonthill Lions Poutine Eating Contest

8:00 p.m. – On Stage: By Design

10:00 p.m. – Fireworks

The Pelham Pool is also offering a free public swim on Canada Day beginning at noon. Learn more about the pool at www.pelham.ca/pool

For a full listing of all events and entry forms for bike decorating, house decorating and colouring contests visit www.pelham.ca/canada-day

Closures

The parade route rolling closures will be limited to Haist Street only from 2:00-4:00pm on July 1. The Town advises drivers to use an alternate route.

The Meridian Community Centre will reopen on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Municipal offices will reopen on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Essential Services

For any after-hours emergency situations which are related to water, sewer or road conditions, and where there is imminent danger to public or private property, the public is asked to call 905-892-2607 and follow the prompts or dial 905-734-0892 directly.

For all other non-emergency requests, please visit pelham.ca and send a Public Service Request.