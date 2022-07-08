New Arches present a rainbow of opportunities

There are now so many towns that have Rainbow crosswalks. In the Town of Pelham we have four Rainbow benches. We would be unique if we could have Rainbow Arches. This would really make them iconic! Would it be possible for the Rotary Club to look into doing this? I realize that the Arches are already made and are ready to go. But, perhaps, is there still time to do some painting? It can’t be a coincidence that the Arches can’t go up until August. The colours of the Rainbow are calling. Vilma Moretti

Fonthill

Who pays for the largess

St. Catharine’s becomes largest living wage municipality in Ontario. Ain’t that just fine and dandy? A quote from the story in the Niagara dailies: “A July 2019 report found all full-time city employees met or exceeded the living wage.” So, in its wisdom and search for “social justice,” St. Catharines Council has approved a policy that will not only ensure a “living wage” to all city employees, but also to all service providers and contractors who have contracts with the city? Who is to pay for this largess? Every company who is dependent on city contracts, many retirees from the private sector who still pay taxes, many of whom are receiving far less than a “living wage,” any other Niagara resident who may have suffered financial hardship throughout the past two years of Covid, many who have even lost their jobs, yet still, because of a belief in self reliance and responsibility, continue to hang on economically without relying on taxpayer-funded handouts! And who will continue to benefit? All those full-time city employees who will already have their demands for further increases in place to ensure their incomes will remain ahead of all those new “living wage” recipients. And finally, of course, our own elected politicians, who will already be looking forward to a staff report recommending they all deserve an increase! A necessary step before their own planned increases can be assured of any council’s approval. The “living wage” certificate St. Catharines Council can’t wait to display is not anything that shows any real commitment to all the residents whose best interests they promised to serve when elected. Andrew Watts

Wainfleet

More support for military needed

Once again, our Canadian Prime Minister is strutting the world stages smiling, glad-handing NATO ministers, but won’t live up to 2 percent GDP to fund our share. When will this guy Justin Trudeau stop embarrassing Canadians with his childish behavior. The world is in a precarious place with Russia and China building up their military at warp speed, and Russia blowing the hell out of a democratic country like Ukraine. I think Canada has reached a threshold where the United States of America is growing tired of our feeble attempts to support our NATO commitments and looking after the defense of Canada because our Liberal government won’t support our own military. It’s absolutely shameful. Peter Voss

Welland

Ford fails to listen

Where is democracy now in Canada when a Premier chooses over the people and decides simply not to listen? And hence this is also the difference between the late Mayor of Toronto Rob Ford and his present day Premier brother Doug Ford. Talk to people, especially hardworking farmers who work diligently to put food on Canadian tables, and add heaps of money to the Canadian coffers, and you will find them deeply disturbed that farmlands are disappearing at a sickening—as reported recently around 350 acres daily. Now look at Ford’s relentless push to destroy untold acreage of prime farmland for a highway that is not necessary and cutting mere minutes off commutes. There are groups around Hamilton fighting against urban sprawl but does Ford hear them? I say no. Instead he arrogantly tells taxpayers to suck it up and face facts that he is going to Get it Done and he will not stand for any Not in my Backyard mentality. Well, I say we have a well-fed bully among us who needs to be told messages such as, “Premier Ford you will not be here forever but your blatant destruction of precious farmlands and the environment will be,’’ so take a lesson from your late brother’s Rob page and actually listen to the Canadians, not your developers and other high rolling friends. You were elected to listen. All politicians should be required to attend courses in how blessed Canada is with farmland and green spaces that you and lower politicians are bent on destroying, and to the Canadian public you would not allow bullies to target your offspring so why are you allowing their future destroyed? Canadians please get angry and fight back. The next generations are counting on you. Faye Suthons

Wainfleet

MUNICIPAL MATTERS | Library Services

Book, line, and sinker

BY KELLY SPENCE

Lincoln Pelham Public Library

No, that’s not a typo. Lincoln Pelham Public Library (LPPL) now has fishing kits and children’s life jackets available to borrow with your library card. This new collection is in partnership with the St. Catharines Game & Fish Association. Fishing kits include a rod, tackle box, bait bucket, and small net. Life jackets are available in a variety of sizes, from infant to youth. Both items loan for two weeks on an adult library card. The kits are ready just in time for Family Fishing Week in Ontario. Between July 2 – 10, a fishing licence is not required to fish. For beginners, we recommend St. John Conservation Area, in Fonthill, or Charles Daley Park, in Jordan. You can also join LPPL’s resident angler at Charles Daley Park on Thursday, August 18 between 10 AM – 12 PM, to try one of the new fishing kits (please note a licence is required for anyone over 16 at this event). Keep exploring the great outdoors by borrowing a day-use pass. LPPL loans passes that provide entry into Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority sites, including Ball’s Falls, Binbrook, Chippawa Creek, and Long Beach. You can also borrow an Ontario Parks pass to explore more than 100 provincial parks. Visit LPPL.ca to sign up for a library card and find information on collections, services, and programs. Follow us on social media at @LPPLibraryON

SHAKE IT UP | Rob Shook

Summer signal