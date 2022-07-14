Festival kicks off this Thursday evening

Let the party begin!

Thousands of Pelham residents and visitors are eagerly anticipating the 2022 Summerfest, a four-day celebration of the season featuring an array of music and entertainment, plus outdoor patios, food vendors, restaurants, and boutiques.

Pelham Communications Specialist Leah Letford updated the list of Summerfest performers for the Voice, noting that the main stage has moved to a new position in front of Town Hall, facing Pelham Street. In addition, the smaller busker stages along Pelham Street have been expanded.

The Thursday night headliner at the Peace Park Bandshell is “Simply The Best – A Tribute to Tina Turner.” Karen Durrant stars as the iconic singer, known as the “Queen of Rock and Roll.” The musical act features two backup singer/dancers, and all the flamboyant hair, makeup, and dress that Tina Turner presented on stage in her live concerts. It’s a 7 PM start.

The Country Junkies are the main stage headliners on Friday night at 9 PM, one of Niagara’s top country bands that includes spirited energy and comical antics. Earlier performers on the main stage include Copper and Iron at 5 PM, and the Marty Allen Band at 7 PM.

Saturday’s 10 PM main act is The Chimps, a cover band extraordinaire featuring a five-piece group playing pop, rock, and funk classics, with tight harmonies and a hard-driving bass line that is bound to get people up and dancing. Earlier main stage performers include Too Much of Jon at 12 noon, Kindred at 2 PM, Howling Horns at 4 PM, Figure Four at 6 PM, and Talk Machine at 8 PM.

Busker stages will be busy on Saturday beginning at 12 noon and finishing at 7:45 PM, featuring musicians and entertainers Shaun Ferguson, Dealer’s Choice, Heather Glabb, Riley Michaels, Scoop McCoy, Ryan Thomas Smelle, Jeremy Lostracco, and Jacob Ohanian.

The Canada Summer Games Torch Relay in Pelham will depart from the main stage at 11 AM on Saturday, and finish at approximately 11:45 AM at the same spot.

Sunday’s 2 PM headliner is Juliet Dunn, a Niagara-based jazz vocalist who has been performing across Canada and abroad for almost a decade, with a cohort of talented musicians. Jazz classics from Cole Porter, Nat King Cole, Fats Waller, Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald, and Louis Armstrong will fill the air. Steve Burnside will precede Dunn at 12 noon, with the Max Hillier Band playing at 10 AM.

Saturday’s Kids Zone entertainment in the Peace Park Bandshell starts at 10 AM and includes the Fonthill Music Academy Youth Band, magician Peter Mennie, No More Newm, Strong Water Singers Drumming and Dancing, Justine Gogoua, Halaloo, Mad Science Fun Station and Hands-on Mini Shows, Shaun Ferguson, and Carousel Players Giant Puppet Show. On Sunday morning and afternoon, Halaloo, Shaun Ferguson, and Scoop McCoy will perform.

And don’t forget the car show and pancake breakfast on Sunday morning.