A mighty wind roared through parts of Pelham last night, uprooting trees and snapping utility poles along the way. In a media statement, the Town of Pelham said that damage was severe running along a line roughly parallel to Highway 20, from Balfour Street in Fenwick to Rice Road in Fonthill.

High winds and heavy rain affected much of the municipality between 10:30 PM to midnight. In some Fonthill neighbourhoods, electricity remained off at noon on Thursday. The Town said that both electricity providers that service Pelham dispatched repair crews and that full service is expected to return to all areas later Thursday.

Town staff clean-up crews were activated to work with hydro providers, the volunteer fire services, and contractors, to clear debris from the main roadways. The Town said that clean-up could take weeks.

“The volume of debris was significant, and the debris removal will continue to be time-consuming,” read the statement. “Town staff are working through all calls for service for downed limbs and trees in a priority sequence. Debris will be moved to areas off the roadways, and collection teams will return to remove collected materials after the priority clean-up is completed.”

The Town urged residents to exercise caution on roadways and when moving on sidewalks and pathways.

Look for additional coverage in next week’s issue.

(Have storm-related photos? Send the high-res camera originals to [email protected] to run in print next week.)