CCC Chair Tim Nohara urges public attendance via Zoom

Tim Nohara has chaired Pelham’s Cannabis Control Committee (CCC) since its inception in 2019, and is ready to pass the baton.

“From my perspective, the overarching message is that our work as a committee is almost done,” he told the Voice. “Our mandate will end with the term of the current municipal council in the fall election. We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished, and will be making recommendations for the next council, but really, it’s going to be up to Pelham residents to indicate their interest, pick this issue up, and re-engage with the next council.”

Nohara said that Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT) hearings were held this past January, to deal with appeals launched by cannabis producers CannTrust and Redecan against Pelham’s Cannabis Official Plan Amendment and Zoning Bylaw Amendment, which Town Council approved on July 13, 2020.

“The public has indicated a real interest in the hearings,” said Nohara. “I’ve been getting emails left and right. Back in January, I had some residents contact me who were a bit upset, because they didn’t know about the hearings that had been scheduled, and were not aware of how to connect on Zoom to attend the hearings. So I just want to get the awareness out to residents now about the impending OLT hearings.”

The online Zoom co-ordinates for the are

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/660145013, with an access code 660-145-013. The toll-free number to listen by telephone is 1-888-299-1889.

The CCC has prepared a two-page summary which includes information on how residents can participate in the process. The link to the document can be found at https://www.pelham.ca/en/town-hall/resources/Documents/cannabis/CCC-TwoPager-CannabisRegulations_22020605.pdf.

“Our last committee meeting and council delegation will be in mid-August, so we’ll be making our final recommendations at that time,” said Nohara, noting that “we’ve achieved virtual agreement [with the cannabis producers] on the Official Plan Amendment [OPA], but differences remain on the Zoning Bylaw Amendment [ZBY].”

The OPA sought to establish permissions for indoor cannabis and industrial hemp cultivation, subject to a zoning bylaw amendment, and to establish approval criteria. Outdoor cultivation in agricultural areas is allowed. The OPA states that new cannabis facilities must avoid adverse effects or appropriately mitigate them, determined on a case-by-case basis through peer-reviewed odour and light studies and contingency mitigation plans, in concert with site plan control.

The ZBA’s purpose is to add two specific agricultural-cannabis and general-industrial-cannabis zones to regulate newly approved indoor and outdoor cannabis facilities. A 300-metre setback is required for outdoor uses.

An Odorous Industries Nuisance Bylaw (OINBL) approved and amended by Town Council in 2020 has been appealed to the Ontario Superior court by the cannabis producers, with hearings not scheduled until 2023.

For complete information on cannabis cultivation in Pelham, go to www.pelham.ca/en/town-hall/cannabis.aspx