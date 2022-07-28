The poor pay taxes too

There is nothing wrong with sharing the wealth and it is very laudable for David Fowler to want to share his wealth with whoever he pleases [“There’s nothing wrong with sharing the wealth,” Letters, July 13, p.4]. However there are many folks out there, even more since Covid, who, not necessarily because of their own actions, still remain close to the poverty line yet still pay taxes. There are still others who choose to continue to be self-reliant and responsible in spite of losing jobs and wealth who continue to support themselves as best they can. There are many taxpayers who just do not have wealth to share. But he actually does make my case by quoting Robert Kennedy. He was a politician and his reply to that medical student that his future earnings would be “paying for it,” is no different than Niagara Region’s politicians happily spending more of our tax dollars to support probably the best paid group of workers in Niagara, city staff, and those in the private sector who sign contracts and profit off our taxes. I wonder just how many entry-level workers employed by Niagara Region actually start on a minimum wage? Andrew Watts

Wainfleet

Windstorm brings out the best in many

The storm that hit the Linden and Pelham street area last Wednesday caused considerable mayhem. It also brought out the best in many. Neighbours willing to assist those in need. Full commendations should go to the NPE workers who serviced our area under very difficult conditions. They were prompt, professional, and courteous. One crew managed to stop a collapse of the pole in front of my home and then replaced it. This meant I was fortunate to regain power by Thursday evening. Sadly one cannot say the same about Cogeco. Not a truck or repair crew in sight for days even though there were cables down. When I finally in frustration called the company on Saturday (with the usual put-on-holds and canned music) the operator tells me to just reboot the modem for service. Cannot understand there are cables on the ground. Then she tells me it will take until Tuesday, six days after the storm, for anyone to come on site. Cogeco has long forgotten that service means actual service. If you go the company’s website it shows my area is non-operational but claims its crews are “working diligently” to correct things. Want to buy some swamp gas? Barry E.C. Boothman, Ph.D.

Fonthill

A library’s tree, a school’s name—history is important

Have you seen the work of art that Jean Pierre Gauthier has given us in front of Maple Acre Library, Canboro Road, Fenwick? If you haven’t, it is indeed a wonderful experience. He has taken this tree and made it into an “honour” to all of us. You will see a First Nation’s dad and his son playing lacrosse; a mighty ox, representing our first settlers; a beaver; a doe and her fawn; the first fire brigade; Edna Elliot and a small child in the library; books on the shelves; a Pelham Panther; Steve Bauer on his bike, and so much more. What a tribute to the past and into the present. Not much farther down the same Canboro Road, which was a trail used by our First Nation people for millennia, the District School Board of Niagara chose to take away a memorial to one of Fenwick’s honoured educators, E.W. Farr, replacing the school named after him with one named Wellington Heights. So now we are left honouring the Duke of Wellington, a man who represents a white, male, war-centric version of history, imperial colonialism, and disregard and marginalization of First Nation peoples. History shows the Duke of Wellington, who was the hero of Waterloo for Britain, yet had no time for Canada in the War of 1812-14, declaring that the war was “unwinnable.” Historians have written and noted through his life that he was isolationist and elitist and definitely not a role model for our students attending the school nor for our society. Shameful, isn’t it? Vilma Moretti

Fonthill

MUNICIPAL MATTERS | Summerfest

Summerfest the successful result of many talents

By John Wink

Councillor, Ward 2

Town of Pelham