Pelham Garden Club to host annual Flower and Vegetable Show

This is the Year of the Garden, as proclaimed by the Canadian Garden Council (CGC) and the Canadian House of Commons, to honour Canada’s rich garden heritage.

Accordingly, the Pelham Garden Club has a message for its members: it’s time to brag a little.

On Saturday, August 20, the club will stage its annual Flower and Vegetable Show, with the venue being the Fonthill Legion at 141 Highway 20 West.

Divisions of competition for members include Horticulture (with sections for flower specimens, potted plants, and vegetables), Design, and Photography. New this year is a novice class in the Design Division.

Founded in 1928, the club was originally known as the Pelham Horticultural Society, and over the years has established a variety of annual, community-based plant events. In February 2016, members voted to adopt the name “Pelham Garden Club” as a more inclusive and informal name.

The club worked in conjunction with the Communities in Bloom Committee to establish its Annual Garden Tour and Trillium Awards for best front yards. Youth participation in horticulture has been actively encouraged, with regular donations to E. L Crossley’s horticulture program, including an annual scholarship to a student studying horticulture or landscape design at college.

Garden Club co-president Lois LaCroix told the Voice that membership has swelled from 75 members prior to the pandemic, to 150 currently. For $15 a year, members enjoy a host of benefits, says LaCroix, including gardening tips, a ten percent discount at Vermeer’s and the Niagara College Greenhouse, a quarterly newsletter, a summer picnic and Christmas dinner, and opportunities to participate in civic plantings.

Monthly meetings feature interesting speakers covering a wide variety of topics, and members also participate in the annual Plant, Lawn and Bake Sale, the Flower and Garden Show, and the Garden Walk.

“We are hoping the August show will prompt many members, newcomers, and seasoned participants, to show off their gardening skills and creative talents,” she said.

Online membership applications are accessible at www.pelhamgardenclub.ca/membership

“We’ve started the novice group for first-time exhibitors, to encourage them to join in the fun,” said LaCroix. “There are so many beautiful gardens throughout Pelham, and we’re hoping that people will participate. We have a judge for the event, who covers much of the Niagara region with regard to agricultural competitions. Entrants should read the guidelines to fully understand the categories and specifics of each class of competition.”

Entries will be dropped off August 20 between 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM, with judging to follow until 4 PM. The viewing of all entries commences thereafter, and the public is welcome to drop in to view the displays. There is no admission charge. Prizes for the winning entries will be awarded at 5 PM.

Full details of the impending shpw are available online at:

https://www.pelhamgardenclub.ca/2022-flower-vegetable-show