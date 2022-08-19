The gift to Pathstone follows a $2 million dollar donation to United Way Niagara, made just over a month ago, one that United Way CEO Frances Hallworth termed “transformative” in its potential impact on the community.

In a press statement, Pathstone Foundation’s Director of Philanthropy Kim Rossi used the same word to describe the largess of the Slaights, saying that their contribution would make an immediate impact on Pathstone’s clients.

Rossi added, “the $2 million will be earmarked to reduce the waitlist time to ensure no child waits for more than 30 days for care. It will also go toward hiring new staff, especially at their Welland location, River House, which is set to open in early 2023, and toward research into new and improved mental health therapies.”

Pathstone Mental Health is a community based organization that provides treatment for all children in Niagara struggling with mental health issues. Currently, Pathstone serves some 570 clients at nine walk-in clinics across the region and online. In Pelham, Pathstone offers a Tuesday walk-in clinic out of the Meridian Community Centre.

According to charitable foundation Youth Mental Health Canada, an estimated 1.2 million Canadian children and youth are affected by mental illness, fewer than 20 percent will receive appropriate treatment. By age 25, approximately 20 percent of all Canadians will have developed a mental illness. As well, 70 percent of mental health problems have their onset during childhood or adolescence. As well, people aged 15 to 24 are more likely to experience mental illness and/or substance use disorders than any other age group.

“One in five youth require mental health care,” added Pathstone Mental Health CEO Shaun Bayliss. “The pandemic had detrimental effects on children and youth and we are seeing this firsthand at Pathstone. Currently, there are children who are waiting three to eight months before they are placed in a program.”

“With more staff, we can help more kids,” said Rossi. “It’s that straightforward. The Slaights see value in people. They have great interest in what we are doing at the ground level and how we are supporting the mental health needs of kids in Niagara.”

Greg Slaight is one of three children of the late media magnate Allan Slaight, who died at his Toronto home at the age of 90 in September, 2021. Allan Slaight was a pioneer in the broadcasting fields and responsible for a number of initiatives that supported the music industry in Canada during his lifetime.

The former magician born in Galt (now Cambridge), Ontario, began a career as a radio announcer in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan in 1948. He moved into ownership in 1970 by forming Slaight Broadcasting and buying North York’s CFMG radio that year. He was also president of Global Television and started Toronto rock radio station CILQ-FM (Q107). In the 1980s he took over Standard Broadcasting Inc. And for a period in the 1990s owned the three stations (CKTB, HTZ-FM and EZ-Rock) that still operate out of an historic St. Catharines building. Slaight was also an original part owner of the Toronto Raptors.

The Slaight Family Foundation was founded in 2008. Since then the organization has contributed to projects that focus on health care, social services, culture and the arts. In February, the Foundation, led by Greg’s brother Gary, donated $15 million dollars to 12 organizations across Canada that support women and girls.

The $4 million that the Slaights have given to the two organizations, however, come from Greg and Diane personally, not from the Slaight Family Foundation. Each contribution constitutes the single largest donation for either organization.

“They have been long-time supporters of Pathstone,” Rossi said in the press release. “Having seen the impact of their giving, they have entrusted us with this investment which will enable us to continue to do great work that will change lives and the paths of so many for years to come.”

The Slaights have chosen not to talk to the media or the public about either of their donations. Attempts to reach Diane, whose art was on display this past May at the Pelham Art Festival, were unsuccessful.

In the press release from Pathstone, she referenced the unparalleled levels of anxiety and lack of stability faced by children during the pandemic.

“Greg and I know that the services available through Pathstone can help,” wrote Diane. “That is why we have chosen to make this donation to the work they do.”

Slaight went on to urge others to donate to Pathstone to “support programs that help create a road to a calmer, more secure future, one we all wish for every person who comes to Pathstone.”

“Our work is not done yet,” Rossi concluded. “Outside of Ministry of Health funding, Pathstone Foundation needs to raise $4 million annually to support the additional programs, services and staff that help us keep in step with the growing demand. The Slaights’ support gets us that much closer.”