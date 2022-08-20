Due to strong demand, Trout Unlimited Canada’s Niagara Chapter (TUCNC) has extended the deadline for applications for a free Buffer in a Box to August 31.

Dennis Edell, president of TUCNC, said that the program was launched in April, in partnership with the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority (NPCA). Buffer in a Box provides a free box of 25 native trees and shrubs to property owners living in or near the upper Twelve Mile Creek watershed.

“We had projected giving away about 25 boxes, but we now have commitments for close to 40 boxes,” said program manager Derek Saunders. “We have decided to extend the program and plant on an additional ten to 15 properties.”

The 25 native plants in each box can be used to stabilize stream banks or to extend forest areas. Both applications will help protect the stream and property from erosion, while shading and cooling the stream to improve habitat for Brook Trout. Each box will cover approximately 100 square metres.

Property owners can qualify based on their proximity to the watershed and the suitability of their property. They can plant the trees and shrubs themselves, or request the help of a volunteer crew under the direction of the Niagara Chapter’s Landowner Engagement Coordinator, Kiersten McCutcheon. Plantings will start in September and extend through October.

David Meeker, the TUCNC Environmental Stewardship Coordinator, said that the program is part of an effort to reduce flooding and soil erosion by slowing the flow of water in the creek. Landowners can increase the forest cover, while protecting and beautifying their property.

We had a successful tree planting program last fall, and we’re asking volunteers to come out and help us plant these boxes

Buffer in a Box is funded by a grant from the EcoAction Community Funding Program from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), and a restoration grant from the NPCA.

“We had a successful tree planting program last fall, and we’re asking volunteers to come out and help us plant these boxes,” said McCutcheon. “A few hours planting on weekends will make a huge difference to the health of the upper Twelve Mile Creek watershed.”

Volunteers all receive a free Buffer in a Box hat and t-shirt.

To find out more and to apply for the program by August 31, see bufferinabox.ca

To volunteer for planting days in the fall, email the TUCNC at [email protected]