Yet another delay in alleged sexual assault matter

Mark Evans, lawyer for accused Rick Lowes, briefly appeared in Welland virtual court last Friday, August 19, before Justice Nancy Rogers-Bain. He told the court that he was having ongoing difficulties arranging a Crown pre-trial meeting (CPT), and asked for a new court date of September 23 at 9 AM, by which time he expected the CPT will have taken place. Justice Rogers-Bain allowed the request.

August 19 was the 20th proceeding in this matter, which has now been 17 months before the courts.

Lowes, 66, was charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference with a person under 16 in March of 2021. He owns and operates the Country Corner Market, at Quaker Road and Line Avenue in Fonthill, and has supported numerous charitable causes in Pelham and Niagara with food donations in the past. Lowes was named the 2008 Fonthill and District Kinsmen Club’s Citizen of the Year.

A publication ban prohibits the disclosure of any information about the alleged victims that may lead to their identification.