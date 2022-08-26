Only one of three Pelham wards is competitive

Candidate nominations closed at 2 PM last Friday, and established the political battle lines for the upcoming autumn municipal election in Pelham. Advance polls will be held on October 1, 15, and 18, with election day on October 24.

Each of three wards elects two councillors, while the entire town votes for Mayor and Regional Councillor.

Incumbent Marvin Junkin will face local Rotarian and well known community activist Frank Adamson for the Mayor’s chair, while incumbent Councillor John Wink must contend with three challengers in Ward 2: Colin McCann, Brian Eckhardt, and Carla Baxter (who ran unsuccessfully for Mayor in 2018.)

Since only two candidates put their names forward in both Ward 1 and Ward 3, those four councillors-to-be will be acclaimed. Incumbent Wayne Olson will return to council in Ward 1, joined by newcomer Kevin Ker. In Ward 3, incumbent Bob Hildebrandt will be at the table alongside Shellee Niznit.

Notably absent in the races are controversial incumbent Town Councillors Ron Kore, Lisa Haun, and Marianne Stewart, representing three-quarters of the faction dubbed the “Gang of Four,” along with Bob Hildbrandt, for their tendency to vote as a bloc.

Diana Huson hopes to return as Pelham’s representative on Niagara Regional Council, but faces opposition from Fred Sarvis and Wally Braun.

Incumbent English Public School Board Trustee Nancy Beamer also faces challengers: Linda Borland, Lisa Fucile, and Rene Nand.

The Voice will seek to present profiles and interviews with all candidates in the coming weeks.