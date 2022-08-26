UPDATED 2:30 PM, AUGUST 26

Soos has been safely located.

Officers from the 3 District – Welland office of the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) are searching for missing 28-year-old Steven Soos, a former Pelham Town Council candidate and a community advocate for mental health issues.

In statement released Friday afternoon, August 26, police say Soos’s last known location was believed to be in the area of Broadway and Prince Charles Drive, in Welland, at approximately 10:15 AM. His means of transportation are unknown.

Soos is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 195 lbs.

The clothing he was wearing at the time he went missing is unknown.

Soos’s family and the police are concerned for his welfare. The public is asked to be on the lookout for him and report any sightings to the police. Anyone who may have information as to Soos’s location is asked to contact the 3 District detective office by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1023300.