Through a statement released Monday, August 29, ​Niagara Region Public Health is informing residents that Niagara has received its first confirmation of West Nile Virus (WNV) in mosquitoes in 2022. To date, in the Niagara region, no human cases have been reported to Public Health.

While the mosquitoes that tested positive were found in Niagara Falls, St. Catharines and Thorold, Public Health recommends that all Niagara residents take necessary precautions to prevent WNV. To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes and potentially exposed to WNV, residents are reminded to:

Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks and shoes when outdoors

Whenever you use mosquito repellent, apply a product containing DEET or Icaridin, and carefully read and follow the manufacturer’s directions

Drain any areas of standing or stagnant water on your property on a regular basis, including bird baths, old tires, pails, toys and wheelbarrows

Make sure all windows and doors in your home have screens that are in good condition

Residents with inquiries about WNV may call 905-688-8248, ext. 7590, or 1-888-505-6074.