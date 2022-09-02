Meet the latest crop of talented individuals joining departments within the Town of Pelham, who bring a range of backgrounds and experience to their positions.

Steve Bujacz is the Town’s newest crossing guard. With previous career roles that provided experience in health and safety, Bujacz was interested in ways to give back to the community in his retirement. As a previous resident in Pelham, he is swapping some of his spare time to ensure children in the community get to school safely.

Lucas Smith is a new Engineering Technologist, working with the team that oversees the completion of various public works and engineering projects. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Carleton University, in Ottawa, and is working on an online MBA from the University of New Brunswick. Smith’s previous job was with a consulting engineering firm, Urban Environmental Management, in Niagara Falls. Born and raised in the Niagara Region, he is looking forward to the opportunity to work on a variety of projects in his new role.

“That was a major attractor for me with the Town of Pelham, to be able to do all kinds of projects — roads, sewers, water, building construction — to get a broad experience, versus focusing in just one area of engineering.”

Sonia Simoes is the new Administrative Assistant in the Public Works Department, providing support for all matters including roads, water, wastewater, cemeteries, green spaces, and permits. Simoes has some 25 years of customer service experience, 11 of which were in the municipal sector. She is an avid volunteer at community events throughout Niagara.

Andrew Edwards is a new Town Planner, responsible for reviewing and processing development applications, preparing reports, and assisting the public with land-use questions. Born in Barrie and a graduate of the University of Waterloo, he previously worked for the Simcoe County District School Board, reviewing development applications across the county.

Edwards was attracted by the small-town community feel of Pelham, and is in the process of relocating with his family to the Niagara Region from Barrie.

“My wife’s family is from the region, so I’m staying with them while in the process of selling our house and looking to purchase in Niagara,” he said.

Jennie Hyun-Ji Song has joined the Clerk’s Department to assist with the upcoming municipal election in the newly created position of Election Coordinator, working behind the scenes to ensure the mechanics of the process advance smoothly. A Niagara native, Song holds an undergraduate degree from Western University, along with a graduate certificate in public administration. She is eager to apply her skills to election preparation.

Christine Muresan is also serving in a newly created role. As a Human Resources Administrator, she will assist with administrative duties and human resources functions. A graduate of both Brock University and Niagara College, and with previous HR experience in the municipal sector, Muresan has an extensive background in diversity and inclusion within the workplace.

Sarah Smith is the new Customer Service Representative for the Town at the Meridian Community Centre, who will also assisting with various events during the year.