The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority (NPCA) has a new asset to enhance its effort to get people involved in the outdoors.

“We’ve had our eye on this property for some time,” said CEO Chandra Sharma, referring to the 1.12 acre Rockway Community Centre, located at 2021 Regional Road 69 (Pelham Road) in Lincoln. “It’s a significant acquisition, because it’s adjacent to one of our very important conservation areas. These type of properties are a high priority for NPCA, and I’m confident that it will see good public use. We apply pretty rigorous criteria when deciding what to secure, and this site was a no-brainer. This purchase will allow for significant enhancements, improved entrance and parking for the Rockway Conservation Area, and better access to the Bruce Trail.”

The Rockway Conservation Area is part of the Niagara Escarpment, and offers four kilometres of out-and-back hiking trails into the Fifteen Mile Creek valley, which connect with the Bruce Trail. It is considered one of the Niagara watershed’s hidden gems, with significant ecological features, flora and fauna. Two waterfalls (one almost 60 feet high) and mature Basswood, Sugar Maple, Black Walnut, and Sycamore trees are within the conservation area, which currently has limited parking off Ninth Avenue for access.

Sharma told the Voice that a land securement strategy has been drafted by the NPCA staff, which hopefully will be approved by the board of directors in December.



“This lays out our long-term plan for land securement, and acquiring significant ecological and other public-use lands in public ownership in Niagara. It also aligns really well with our 10-year strategic plan that was recently approved,” she said. “The overarching goal is connecting people to nature, and enhancing the environment.”

Although she acknowledged not having many of the details of the Rockaway Community Centre at her fingertips, Sharma said that the facility was overseen by a group called the Rockway Community Club. She estimates the structure on the site is 60 years old, and has deteriorated because it was not in use for several years during the pandemic.

The overarching goal is connecting people to nature, and enhancing the environment

“Our first priority will be to make sure there is no risk on the site,” said Sharma. “Public safety is ultimate. The building is secondary for us, really. We did not purchase it for the building. The key thing right now is providing a parking area, and access to the trails. Moving forward, we’ll look at refurbishing the building and developing specific uses for it. This site needs investment, which will require grant funding. But in the short term, our objective is to continue safe community use.”

The purchase price of the Rockway site was not revealed by the NPCA.

Sharma said that she was thankful to the Rockway Community Club for protecting the property over the years, and added that the NPCA, “which is always cash strapped,” encourages the community to support the NPCA Foundation to allow for similar purchases in the future.

Pelham Ward 1 Councillor Wayne Olson, who is also the Niagara Peninsula Aspiring Geopark Agriculture and GeoFood Working Group Chair, called the purchase “a great community initiative. Jack and Dave Cairns on Roland Road were among the prime movers of the club, and involved in the sale to NPCA. I phoned Chandra Sharma and told her that the property was available, and that the NPCA should take an interest in it. I don’t know what happened after that, but ultimately the NPCA made an offer, which was accepted.”

In a press release, Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley said that, “The announcement of the Rockway Community Centre purchase marks an important investment in our region and our environment. This strategic acquisition demonstrates the NPCA’s commitment to maintaining, protecting, and enhancing Niagara’s natural heritage while providing residents and visitors with an opportunity to better experience the region’s natural heritage — I look forward to seeing this newly acquired asset used to its full potential in the future.”

Dr. Alicia Powell, the NPCA’s Manager of Conservation Area Services, will be in charge of the Rockway site’s operations.