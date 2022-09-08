The Light Blue Pelham U12 Girls Soccer team lost only two games throughout their entire regular season—both losses were to the undefeated Lincoln Teal team.

On the final championship game day, at Beamsville Lions Park, on Saturday August 27, they played a nail-biting semi-final game. A single breakaway goal by Kailey Wilson was enough to seal a 1-0 victory and move them onto the championship game.

Who else would they be facing in the championship game than their rivals the undefeated Lincoln Teal? It was an exciting back and forth game—the back wall of Carys Topa, Abigale O’Brien, Olivia Martin, Bella Vani, and Coral Bowman could not be penetrated.

The game was tied 0-0 at the final whistle and the teams went into penalty shots.

Top left goal by Natalia De Divitiis and bottom right goal by Carys Topa were enough to bring them gold as no penalty shots were scored on Pelham’s keeper, Ava Dobrocky.

It took overtime and penalty shots but Pelham finally beat the undefeated Lincoln when it really mattered most. Final score 2-0.

