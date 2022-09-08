“After two years of cancellation due to Covid, our fifth annual dinner and dance is back!” proclaimed a jubilant Nancy Yungblut, Pelham Cares’ fundraising chair.

The event is slated for Saturday, September 17, at the Fonthill Legion, located at 141 Highway 20 East. Tickets are $60 per person.

In past years, the event was called Diamonds and Denim, and featured a country theme with Elton Lammie and his band, said Yungblut. Unfortunately, Lammie’s band broke up over the course of the pandemic, which led to the decision to go with a local disc jockey playing hits from the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s.

“The DJs are a husband-and-wife team from Jordan, the Ruddys,” said Yungblut. “They are phenomenal, and have been in the music business for 30 years.”

Yungblut said that the event can accommodate just over 150 comfortably for the dinner and a dance, with appetizers and then a full buffet, and a cash bar. There will be door prizes, including a grand prize draw, scratch tickets, and a 50/50 draw.

All of the proceeds from the dinner and dance are being directed to Pelham Cares youth services.

“We have over 50 client families at present, and have just prepared student backpacks for back-to-school,” said Yungblut. “These families have kids who want to play sports, join clubs, take music lessons, and engage in other activities. The need is increasing in these difficult economic times. We also provide presents for birthdays and at Christmas for needy kids.”

Tickets for the dinner and dance are available for purchase online through Zeffy.com, a free Canadian fundraising platform, at https://bit.ly/3A90smB. The link is also available on the Pelham Cares website at www.pelhamcares.org. Tickets may be picked up in person at the Pelham Cares office on Highway 20, or by calling the office at 905-892-5300.

“We’re hoping for another sellout,” said Yungblut. “Doors open at 6 PM, and we’ll be dancing until midnight. Tickets will not be available at the door, so people should book their spots as soon as possible.”

