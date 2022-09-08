In a statement released Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Town of Pelham said it joined others from across the Commonwealth and those around the world who mourn the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“On behalf of the Town of Pelham Council and the residents of Pelham, I offer my deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Great Britain and the entire Commonwealth on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” said Mayor Marvin Junkin.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who marked seven decades on the throne this year, was the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

All flags within the Town of Pelham have been lowered to half-mast until the day following the funeral.

For more information, including the official online book of condolence, please see the Royal Family website. www.royal.uk

The statement concluded, “Long live the King.”