“We had a busy summer with lawn care and landscaping, and also introduced paver and fieldstone installation, branching out into different areas in response to customer needs,” said owner Steve Piironen.

“We were expecting something like 50 to 75 clients, but ended up with well over 100. The bulk of our work was in Welland and Fonthill, but we have some clients in Ridgeway and St. Catharines as well.”

Green Acres is a father-and-son landscaping business, offering a full array of yard services including spring and fall yard cleanup, lawn mowing and edging, power raking, sod installation, shrub pruning and tree trimming, mulch installation, plant removal and replacement, and even tree stump grinding. Piironen works with his son, Mackenzie, in the family-run operation, which also includes his wife, Robin, a landscape designer.

An E.L. Crossley graduate, Piironen grew up in Fenwick, but business opportunities took him to Edmonton in 2000, where he first introduced the Green Acres name as a landscaping and yard care company on a part-time basis. Mackenzie joined the business when it evolved into a full-time operation. Steve was drawn back to Niagara a couple of years ago, deciding to relocate the company in familiar territory.

“Next year, we’re going to be adding some full-time staff due to the sheer volume of work, both in the field and in administration,” said Piironen. “We have a lot of customers that have already committed for next year, so we’ll need more staff on board.”

Piironen said that a couple of dozen clients have asked about snow removal service this season, but he has not committed to this venture for the impending winter.

“Insurance costs for snow plowing are extremely high, so it’s a trade-off as far as cost versus revenue. We’ll have to see how it develops.”

Green Acres currently operates out of a landscaping shop in Wainfleet, but Piironen said that he is looking at commercial space in Welland that will allow for future expansion.

“We offer personalized service, and take the time to go to nurseries with our clients to select the best trees and shrubs for their location,” he said. “The feedback we have received from customers has been tremendous, and we want to thank them for their support, that has made 2022 so successful for us.”

Piironen also gave a tip of the hat to his vendors, including Bee Line Signs, Dow Auto Supply, and Plants Choice in Welland, Ferrell Building Supplies, Twelve Cities Rentals, and Rice Road Greenhouses in Pelham, Port Colborne Block, and Stevensville Garden Centre.

“We are taking bookings now for fall cleanups, and can also provide quotes for customers that are looking at landscaping projects for 2023,” said Piironen. “Booking now for the spring, means that clients will be at the top of the list.”

For an estimate, contact Steve Piironen at 905-327-3958, or [email protected]. The company’s business website is greenacrestotalyardcare.com