Sexual assault allegations stalled as 22nd proceeding takes place

Mark Evans, lawyer for accused Richard Lowes, briefly appeared in Welland virtual court last Friday, September 23, before Justice of the Peace Bruce Phillips. He told the court that he was still attempting to arrange a Crown pre-trial meeting (CPT), and asked for a new court date of October 21 at 9 AM, by which time he expected the CPT will have taken place. Justice Phillips allowed his request.

September 23 was the twenty-second proceeding in this matter, which has now been 19 months before the courts.

Lowes, 66, was charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference with a person under 16 in March of 2021. He owns and operates the Country Corner Market, at Quaker Road and Line Avenue in Fonthill, and has supported numerous charitable causes in Pelham and Niagara with food donations in the past. Lowes was recognized as the Fonthill and District Kinsmen Club’s Citizen of the Year in 2008.

A publication ban prohibits the disclosure of any information about the alleged victims that may lead to their identification.