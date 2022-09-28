The 2022 Municipal Election is upon us!
Advanced voting days are October 1, 15, and 18.
Voting Day is Monday, October 24.
Based on what you know so far about the candidates, who would you vote for if the election were held today? Tell us below! Look for results in next week’s Voice.
(NOTE: Only residents who live in Pelham Ward 2 should answer the poll question relating to Ward 2 candidates. To determine if you live in Ward 2, see this map before proceeding.)
NOTE: If no poll appears above, or you are unable to answer the poll questions, this means that votes were already registered from your device or unique device IP address.