On Friday September 30, at 11:16 AM, Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) officers assigned to 3 District (Welland / Pelham) responded to the intersection of Port Robinson Road and Station Street, in Fonthill, regarding a motor vehicle collision with injuries.

According to an NRPS statement released Monday, October 3, upon arrival, officers determined that a black 2020 Ford Escape was travelling east on Port Robinson Road. The vehicle came to a complete stop at the stop sign located at Station Street. The driver failed to observe a pedestrian crossing northbound in the marked crosswalk. When the driver proceeded through the intersection, the pedestrian was struck causing minor injuries.

Police say the pedestrian was transported by Niagara Emergency Medical Service (NEMS) paramedics to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver, a 69 year old female, has been charged with start from stopped position – not in safety, in accordance with the Ontario Highway Traffic Act.