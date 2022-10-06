The Town of Pelham celebrated and recognized the service of volunteer firefighters at an in-person ceremony held on September 27, in Fenwick, the first since 2019.

During the ceremony, 19 volunteer firefighters were recognized for their continued dedication to the community. Town of Pelham Mayor Marvin Junkin was on hand to extend his congratulations and gratitude to the volunteers. Fire Chief Bob Lymburner and Town of Pelham CAO David Cribbs both took the opportunity to remark on the commitment and impact that the volunteers have on the community.

Recognized individuals included members who have served for 20, 25, 30 or 40 years and those retiring from the service. Receiving an award for 40 years of service was Captain Terrance Beckett. For 30 years, Captain Tim VanderWeide, District Chief Ben Gutenberg, and District Chief Jim Waldeck. For 25 years, Firefighter Dean Culig, Captain Henry Timmers, Firefighter Marcel Mooren, and Captain Phil Toffolo. For 20 years, District Chief Adam Arbour, Lieutenant Greg Beaulieu, Lieutenant Roy Moffat, Lieutenant Edward Slappendel, Captain Pete Wierenga, Captain Alvin Bearing, Captain Glenn Harrison, Captain Chris Ker, Captain Dave Kszan, Lieutenant Phil Topa, Firefighter John Lockey. The culmination of the length of service of the volunteers reached 450 combined years.

Retirees Recognized included Captain Alvin Bering, 20 years. Firefighter Dean Culig, 25 years. Captain Dave Kszan, 20 years. Captain Henry Timmers, 25 years. Lieutenant Roy Moffat, 20 years. Firefighter Les Hildebrand, 31 years. Captain Mike Woods, 20 years. Firefighter Henry Wutzke, 25 years.

In 2021, 397 calls were responded to between Pelham’s three stations, and ranged from requests for medical assistance, to motor vehicle collisions, to structure fires. According to the Town, the volume of calls received in 2022 has already exceeded last year.