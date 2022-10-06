Crash occurred on Hwy 20 at 406 overpass

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, shortly before 8 PM, emergency services personnel responded to a report of a serious collision involving a motorcycle and a car in Thorold.

Niagara Regional Police Service 3 District – Welland officers responded to the Hwy. 406 overpass on Hwy. 20, in Thorold, along with Niagara EMS paramedics and Thorold Fire Services. In an NRPS statement issued Thursday morning, October 6, police say the initial investigation determined a motorcycle had collided with a white Hyundai Elantra.

The operator of the motorcycle, a Pelham man in his 50s, was found to be in critical condition. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital where, despite resuscitative efforts, he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Hyundai, a St. Catharines man in his 60s, was also transported to a local hospital with what were believed to non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the motorcycle and Hyundai involved in this collision are considered demolished.

Detectives from the Collision Reconstruction Unit, assisted by the Forensic Service Unit, were called in to investigate the collision. Hwy. 20 over Hwy. 406 on the overpass was closed for the police investigation, but has since reopened.

The identity of the deceased is not being released.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have information is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009472.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.